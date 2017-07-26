Rangers’ rotation set through trade deadline, tentatively

The Rangers’ rotation for the weekend and beyond is mostly set. Andrew Cashner will start Friday’s opener against Orioles’ right-hander Chris Tillman. The Rangers will either go with Austin Bibens-Dirkx or A.J. Griffin on Saturday against right-hander Kevin Gausman. Left-hander Martin Perez will pitch the series finale on Sunday against left-hander Wade Miley.

Cole Hamels will start Monday’s series opener against the Mariners, with Yu Darvish scheduled to start Tuesday’s game. Of course, the trade deadline is Monday, which could alter the plan.

Manager Jeff Banister said he’s leaning towards giving Griffin another rehab start in the minors before returning to the rotation.

“The thought is to try to capture an extra day for all these guys,” Banister said.