Gallo’s two homers help Rangers power past Marlins

Mike Napoli and Rougned Odor also connected for solo homers as the Rangers had their largest offensive output since July 7. Adrian Beltre drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, but went hitless to remain at 2,993 career hits.

Hamels struggled some in the first, when the Marlins scored the game’s first run, and again in the fifth, when Christian Yelich swatted a three-run homer. The left-hander allowed four runs on six hits.

The Rangers improved to 49-51 but stayed 3 1/2 games out of the second wild-card spot.

How Rangers hitters fared: Not only did they hit for power, but they also scored without the long ball. ... Joey Gallo hit two solo homers, and Mike Napoli and Rougned Odor also hit solo clouts. ... Gallo walked in the fifth and scored his third run. ... Nomar Mazara snapped an 0-for-26 drought with a third-inning single, and Jonathan Lucroy snapped an 0-for-22 skid with an RBI single four batters later. ... Adrian Beltre didn’t have a hit, leaving him still seven shy of 3,000, but he drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Cole Hamels was better than last week at Baltimore, but still found room for improvement. ... The left-hander lasted six innings and allowed four runs, three of them coming on a Christian Yelich homer in the fifth. Hamels allowed six hits and two walks, and he hit a batter. He also had five strikeouts. ... Matt Bush blew through the Marlins in the seventh, striking out two, and Keone Kela worked around a two-out walk in a scoreless eighth. ... Jason Grilli cleaned up in the ninth.