Rangers to wear Pudge patch, socks during Hall weekend

The Rangers will be playing at Globe Life Park this weekend while Ivan Rodriguez is in Cooperstown, N.Y., to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, but the club will be shoulder to shoulder, in a manner of speaking, with Pudge.
The Rangers will wear a circular patch on their right jersey sleeves and custom-made Pudge socks for all three games against the Baltimore Orioles.
Rodriguez played for the Rangers from 1991 to 2002 and then again for the final six weeks of the 2009 season. He retired as a 13-time Gold Glove winner, a 14-time All-Star and the 1999 American League MVP.
Rodriguez ranks first all time among catchers in games caught (2,427), hits (2,844), runs (1,354) doubles (572), extra-base hits (936) and total bases (4,451).
