Rangers lose, but Darvish, confidence still on board as trade deadline creeps closer

The first player seen Monday by media waiting to enter the Texas Rangers’ clubhouse was Yu Darvish, who was dressed in Rangers shorts and a Rangers workout top and was not dragging a suitcase behind him.
The hottest name in the July 31 rumor mill is still with the Rangers, whose two-year reign as American League West champs is almost certain to end but whose players believe they are contenders for the postseason.
As long as the Rangers remain within spitting distance of a wild-card spot ahead of the nonwaiver trade deadline, Darvish isn’t going anywhere. Even if they fall out of contention, the right-hander might not go anywhere.
Sources confirmed that the club isn’t planning to trade Darvish unless a contending club overwhelms the Rangers with a trade proposal. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs reportedly have interest but are being scared away by the Rangers’ demands.
The Rangers have to build on their three-game weekend sweep at Tampa Bay during a nine-game homestand that opened Monday. That project didn’t start well.
The Miami Marlins snapped the Rangers’ winning streak with a 4-0 victory, but the Rangers remain certain they are a playoff-caliber club.
“I know we are confident we are going to make it to the postseason,” Darvish said. “That’s how we are playing. After we got swept by Baltimore the series before, we came back strong against Tampa Bay. So, that means a lot.”
Left-hander Adam Conley cooled off the Rangers in the opener of a three-game interleague series and outpitched Martin Perez, who allowed three runs in seven innings.
Two came in the first on one swing by slugger Giancarlo Stanton. He added a solo home run in the eighth.
But the Rangers see good fortune ahead. The Marlins are seven games below .500. Baltimore, despite sweeping four from the Rangers last week, is tied with the Rangers in the wild-card standings. Seattle, which opens a three-game series on deadline day, entered Monday tied in the standings with the Rangers.
The Rangers also play much better at home than on the road, and they should get a shot of energy as Adrian Beltre moves closer and closer to his 3,000th career hit. The third baseman collected four singles Monday and is now only seven shy of the milestone.
Things appear to be trending the right way.
“I like to think that that’s the case,” manager Jeff Banister said. “You guys have asked these players enough questions about the deadline. I think their message to you has all been the same. I think that’s the momentum you like to have the most.
“The playing portion of it, you’ve got to play well to win baseball games. Winning baseball games creates feel-good. Feel-good gets you to the ballpark with some energy. When I read the quotes and hear the thoughts in the clubhouse, it’s about what we’re going to do, not when. It’s what and how. I know there’s a lot of fight in that team out there.”
General manager Jon Daniels and his trusty lieutenants were at the Tampa Bay series exploring their options, and they continued meeting Monday about, and preparing for, the trade deadline.
But their presence didn’t go unnoticed by the players, who responded and gave Daniels and Co. something to consider.
“We have enough team to contend for the next two months,” shortstop Elvis Andrus said. “I know we haven’t played our best baseball yet, and that’s what is ahead of us. Everybody is feeling that way, and everybody is excited. We can’t wait to start on that track.”
The Rangers believe their chances at the playoffs would improve with the addition of one or two steady relievers. But they also believe they will make the playoff regardless.
They can’t do that if they trade away Darvish. As things stood Monday, that’s not going to happen and might not happen, even if the Rangers slip far out of contention.
The Rangers continue to want to re-sign Darvish after he hits free agency following the season. Their chances might diminish if they trade him. If they keep him and lose him to another club this winter, they will receive compensation after the second round of next year’s draft.
With the farm system thin on premium talent, that pick would have significant value.
All of those concerns become moot as long as the Rangers continue to build on their weekend sweep of Tampa Bay. They find themselves in a position to do that, even with the loss Monday night.
“We just need to take care of business and everything will be fine,” first baseman Mike Napoli said.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Miami
200
001
010
—
4
8
1
Texas
000
000
000
—
0
8
1
Miami AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gordon 2b
5
1
1
0
0
2
.289
Stanton rf
3
2
2
3
1
0
.274
Yelich cf
4
1
1
0
0
0
.279
Ozuna lf
4
0
2
1
0
1
.315
Realmuto c
3
0
1
0
1
0
.305
Bour dh
1
0
0
0
0
0
.289
Suzuki ph-dh
2
0
0
0
1
1
.223
Moore 1b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.255
Dietrich 3b
3
0
0
0
1
1
.232
Rojas ss
4
0
1
0
0
0
.321
Totals 33
4
8
4
4
5
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gomez dh
4
0
1
0
0
2
.249
Choo rf
4
0
1
0
0
0
.248
Andrus ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.287
Beltre 3b
4
0
4
0
0
0
.300
Napoli 1b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.199
Odor 2b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.211
Lucroy c
3
0
0
0
1
0
.240
Mazara lf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.237
DeShields cf
2
0
1
0
1
1
.279
Totals 33
0
8
0
2
6
E—Rojas (2), Odor (9). LOB—Miami 6, Texas 8. 2B—Gordon (15), Ozuna (20). 3B—DeShields (1). HR—Stanton (31), off Perez; Stanton (32), off Jeffress. RBIs—Stanton 3 (68), Ozuna (72). SB—Lucroy (1). Runners left in scoring position—Miami 2 (Gordon, Suzuki); Texas 6 (Gomez, Andrus 2, Napoli, Mazara 2). RISP—Miami 1 for 5; Texas 0 for 7. Runners moved up—Realmuto, Choo, Odor. GIDP—Bour, Moore, Odor. DP—Miami 1 (Moore); Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Napoli), (Andrus, Odor, Napoli).
Miami
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Conley, W, 3-3
7
7
0
0
0
5
97
5.62
Barraclough
1
0
0
0
1
1
16
3.30
Ramos
1
1
0
0
1
0
23
3.76
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Perez, L, 5-8
7
7
3
3
2
3
94
4.67
Jeffress
2
1
1
1
2
2
29
5.30
Umpires—Home, Gerry Davis; First, Rob Drake; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Tom Woodring. T—2:34. A—24,654 (48,114).
Rangers vs. Marlins
7:05 p.m. Tuesday, FSSW
Comments