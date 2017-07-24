Ross hits DL, giving Rangers some options in rotation

Ross will be sidelined with a blister on his right index finger, an issue that didn’t just pop up Sunday while he allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked four and hit one in 3 2/3 innings, and he threw only 47 of his 83 pitches for strikes.
“He’s had some issues with and has been fighting through it,” manager Jeff Banister said. “Yesterday, it affected the efficiency of the command. I feel like we need to let that thing heal up.”
Ross’ turn comes up again this weekend, but the Rangers have some flexibility on what they can do. An off day Thursday would allow them to can skip the spot until Aug. 1 and plug in a spot starter — possibly right-handers Austin Bibens-Dirkx or Nick Martinez from Triple A Round Rock.
The Rangers are also considering giving the rotation an extra day’s rest and bringing A.J. Griffin off the 60-day disabled list to start Saturday. The right-hander made his third rehab start Monday with Double A Frisco, allowing four hits and two walks in five scoreless innings at Midland.
The Rangers recalled catcher Brett Nicholas from Triple A Round Rock to take Ross’ roster spot.
