Former Ranger Derek Holland honors late fan Sister Frances Evans

Sister Frances Evans, a loyal and longtime Texas Rangers fan, left many admirers in the wake of her death Friday in Fort Worth at age 90.

Evans, along with fellow Rangers fan Sister Maggie Hession, rarely missed a Rangers game and knew the players, coaches, team employees and many fans.

Former Rangers pitcher Derek Holland, now with the Chicago White Sox, honored Evans before his start Sunday in Kansas City by writing a tribute to her on the mound, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Holland normally pays tribute to his late maternal grandmother by writing “Granny” on the mound before each start.

The veteran left-hander, who spent eight seasons with the Rangers, also honored Evans in an Instagram post that included a photo of her banging the drum at a game, something she often did to fire up fellow fans.

“... Very passionate and loving lady to the Texas Rangers,” Holland wrote in his post. ... “Thanks for being a great and loving fan of not only the game but the Texas Rangers.”

Frances began attending Rangers games in 1972 when the franchise moved to Arlington. Hession, who died in November 2013, accompanied Frances to games for most of that span as the two became known as the Ranger Nuns. They grew close to players, team executives and others, even attending Nolan Ryan’s fantasy baseball camp in the early 1990s.

They also were the first fans to enter the gate when the new Ballpark in Arlington opened in April 1994, and were flown to New York in 1996 by the team when the Rangers won their first division title and met the Yankees in the playoffs.

A funeral mass for Evans will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Fort Worth.