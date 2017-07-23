Rangers head home after four homers sweep Rays

Rougned Odor homered twice, including a two-run, game-tying homer in the eighth and Carlos Gomez followed with a go-ahead homer as the Rangers swept the Rays with a 6-5 win Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field. The Rangers finished their 10-game road trip 5-5, winning the first two and the last three. The Rangers begin a nine-game homestand Monday against the Marlins.
How Rangers pitchers fared: A hit batter, catcher’s interference and a single allowed the Rays to tie it at 2-2 with two runs in the second against Tyson Ross. In the fourth, two walks and a single loaded the bases for Mallex Smith, who doubled off the right-field wall to give the Rays a 4-2 lead. After a walk to Corey Dickerson the bases were loaded again before Ross walked in another run to make it 5-2. Tony Barnette took over with the bases jammed to get the final out and worked a perfect fifth. Barnette added a scoreless sixth before Matt Bush pitched a scoreless seventh. Jason Grilli pitched a perfect eighth before Jose Leclerc pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his second save. Leclerc walked two in the inning but struck out Steven Souza on three pitches (three changeups) to end the game. Bush earned the win.
How Rangers hitters fared: Adrian Beltre led off with a triple off the top of the wall in right-center field and scored on Mike Napoli’s sacrifice fly in the second. Rougned Odor followed with a homer to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. Joey Gallo started the fifth with a solo homer to pull the Rangers to within 5-3. The Rangers chased starter Jake Odorizzi from the game and loaded the bases with one out against reliever Erasmo Ramirez. Beltre fouled out to the catcher and Napoli struck out to end the inning. Napoli walked with one out in the eighth and Odor’s two-run homer tied the game at 5-5. Carlos Gomez followed with a solo homer to left to give the Rangers a 6-5 lead.
Notables: Beltre tripled for the first time since July 20, 2016 against the Angels in Anaheim. It’s the 37th career triple and 1,091st exta-base hit for Beltre, one shy of tying Dave Winfield for 21st all-time ... the Rangers hit back-to-back homers for the second time in 2017, first since July 7 against the Angels.
