Rangers head home after four homers sweep Rays

Rougned Odor, left, homered twice and Carlos Gomez, right, homered once as the Rangers swept the Rays with 6-5 win Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field. Odor’s second homer of the day was a game-tying, two-run shot in the eighth. Gomez followed with a go-ahead homer. It’s the second time Texas has hit back-to-back homers this season. Mike Carlson AP