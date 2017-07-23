Nomar Mazara struggling at the plate since All-Star break

Nomar Mazara has struggled at the plate since the All-Star break and his batting average has dipped to .242.

The Rangers’ outfielder is 0-for-20 and 2-for-30 since the break after going hitless in two at-bats Sunday.

Manager Jeff Banister would like to see Mazara get back to hitting the ball back up the middle. “With some authority,” Banister said.

“When he does that, that will be a real sign of where he’s at,” he said. “Right now, he’s on the pull side. Again, there are times how you’re being pitched doesn’t allow you to get to the middle of the field.”

Banister still likes how Mazara looks lately at the plate and expects the hits to start falling. Mazara struck out in his first at-bat and then worked a walk in his second AB in Sunday’s finale against the Rays.