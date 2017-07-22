Rangers’ Tyson Ross aiming for repeatable delivery in seventh start

If the current trend holds, Tyson Ross should pitch a good game Sunday afternoon against the Rays.
The Rangers right-hander, who is making his seventh start, has alternated between good and rough outings. In his three good outings he’s held opponents to four runs on eight hits, with 13 strikeouts over 17 1/3 innings. The Rangers won those three. In the three poor outings, he’s allowed 19 earned runs on 18 hits and 10 walks and seven strikeouts over 11 1/3 innings.
The inconsistency is easy to understand since Ross missed more than a year because of surgery to repair thoracic outlet syndrome.
For Ross, it’s about repeating his delivery consistently, the way that works best for him.
“After missing a year, things are moving a little differently than they used to,” said Ross, who allowed a season-high eight earned runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Orioles on Tuesday. “Trying to get those reps in, and the timing and getting the to right place and space in the delivery.”
These are minor inconsistencies with his delivery, often so subtle that he doesn’t notice it until watching video.
“In the heat of competition it’s a fraction of a second here or there that can throw things off and be the difference between a good sinker with movement and a three-run homer or something,” he said. “It’s a lot easier to see it after the fact.”
Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
