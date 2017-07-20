Napoli’s efforts not enough as Rangers swept out of Baltimore

At times like these, with so much on the line, a sinking team has been known to hold a closed-door come-to-Jesus meeting to push the reset button and put a charge into the club.

“It’s on the brink of coming,” Mike Napoli said.

All that’s on the line for the Texas Rangers the rest of this month is their entire season, with the July 31 trade deadline coming, and everyone should know that.

Continuing to lose could lead the front office to start selling pieces for the future. A series of wins, though, could give the players all that they want — a chance to play for a wild-card entry into the postseason.

Third baseman Adrian Beltre spoke Wednesday of the need for a turnaround. Fellow veteran Napoli, one of the six impending free agents who potentially could be dealt, spoke Thursday.

First before the game with his words, then with his bat.

And it still wasn’t enough.

Napoli connected for a three-run homer in the fifth inning to stake the Rangers to a four-run lead, but Cole Hamels allowed six runs over the next two innings and the Baltimore Orioles completed a four-game sweep with a 9-7 victory.

“It’s time to start getting on track,” Napoli said. “If not, things can go downhill quick. We need to play every game like it’s meaningful baseball, and if we don’t win it’s going to hurt us.”

The loss was the Rangers’ fifth straight ahead of a three-game series games this weekend at wild card-leading Tampa Bay. But their most important game was finale a Camden Yards, where the Rangers were last swept in a four-game road series during their injury-riddled 2014 season.

That is the only losing season the Rangers have had since 2008. They are trending toward another at 45-50, but were in a similar spot in 2015 before rallying to the American League West title.

The Rangers were deadline buyers that year, acquiring Hamels, Jake Diekman and Sam Dyson before the deadline. Napoli believes it could go either way over the next 10 days, but the wrong way is most likely should the Rangers not play any better.

“The business part of it is going to come into it soon,” Napoli said. “If we don’t get our act together, it’s probably not going to be for the best. They’re probably going to try to help the club down the road and do whatever they have to do. We want to put the pressure on them to grab somebody rather than give somebody up and make a run at this.”

Jeff Banister talks about Rangers' pitching collapse Thursday Texas Rangers manager said that Cole Hamels struggled far too much Thursday while ahead of hitters, and Jeremy Jeffress offered no relief in a 9-7 loss

Napoli has been traded late in a season. The Rangers snagged him from Boston in August 2015. He knows his situation as a slugger who has a winning pedigree, and he’s starting to heat up.

“I’m a Rangers right now and am going to try to do the best I can,” he said. “It’s out of my control.”

Napoli admitted that his third go-round with the Rangers has been a disappointment based on his performance. He was a .194 hitter in the first half, among the worst qualifying averages in the majors, but has been the Rangers’ best hitter since the All-Star break.

His homer in the fifth was his 21st of the season and his seventh of the month. Three of those have come in the first seven games of this road trip.

While the offense enjoyed its best game of the second half, it wasn’t enough as Hamels uncharacteristically lost it. He opened with three scoreless innings to extend his streak to 24 straight innings before Jonathan Schoop homered in the fourth.

Adam Jones and Mark Trumbo got Hamels in the fifth, but he was still leading 5-4 before allowing three straight one-out hits in the sixth to tie the game. Neither was hit particularly well, but they were well-placed.

Hamels struggled putting hitters away, either quickly or at all, and that led to his downfall.

“That’s unacceptable on my part, just to not get the job done when the team actually does give you a lead and gives you a significant lead,” Hamels said.

He was lifted for Jeremy Jeffress, who allowed a squibber down the first-base line that turned into an RBI double for Jones and a 6-5 lead. Baltimore added two more in the inning and a Chris Davis homer in the seventh.

Time for a come-to-Jesus meeting? It’s what sinking teams have been known do, and that’s what the Rangers are with their season on the line.

