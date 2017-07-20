Texas Rangers manager said that Cole Hamels struggled far too much Thursday while ahead of hitters, and Jeremy Jeffress offered no relief in a 9-7 loss (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers manager said that Cole Hamels struggled far too much Thursday while ahead of hitters, and Jeremy Jeffress offered no relief in a 9-7 loss (video by Jeff Wilson).

July 20, 2017 9:20 PM

Orioles tag Hamels to complete sweep of Rangers

By Jeff Wilson

BALTIMORE

Cole Hamels allowed seven runs in 5 1/3 innings, six of them after the Texas Rangers had taken a four-run lead, and the Baltimore Orioles completed a four-game sweep Thursday with a 9-7 victory.

The loss was the Rangers’ fifth in a row, and it came in somewhat surprising fashion after Hamels opened with three straight scoreless innings. Mike Napoli hit a three-run homer in the fifth for a 5-1 lead, but Adam Jones and Mark Trumbo in Baltimore’s half of the inning.

The Orioles collected three straight one-out singles in the sixth to tie the game and chase Hamels. Jeremy Jeffress allowed two inherited runners to score plus one of his own before getting out of the inning.

Chris Davis added a homer in the seventh. Shin-Soo Choo singled in two runs in the ninth.

How Rangers hitters fared: They had their best game of the second half. ... Adrian Beltre drove in a run in the first, and Carlos Gomez plated another in the fourth before Mike Napoli hit a two-run homer with two outs in the fifth. ... But the bats went mostly silent thereafter against the Orioles’ bullpen. ... Beltre collected two hits to tie Sam Rice for 31st all time with 2,985. ... Shin-Soo Choo walked in his first three plate appearance against Wade Miley for the first three-walk game against a lefty in his career.　　

How Rangers pitchers fared: Cole Hamels was cruising, and then he suddenly wasn’t. ... The left-hander opened with three scoreless innings, giving him 24 straight, before allowing a Jonathan Schoop homer in the fourth. ... The Orioles got him for three runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth as Jeremy Jeffress didn’t offer much relief.

Cole Hamels calls performance vs. Orioles "unacceptable"

The Texas Rangers staked Cole Hamels to a 5-1 lead Thursday, but the left-handed would surrender it over the next two innings as Baltimore completed a sweep (video by Jeff Wilson).

jwilson@star-telegram.com

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

DeShields lf

4

1

0

0

1

2

.277

Choo rf

2

1

1

2

3

0

.252

Andrus ss

5

1

0

0

0

1

.282

Beltre 3b

4

1

2

1

0

0

.281

Napoli 1b

4

1

2

3

0

1

.209

Odor 2b

4

1

1

0

0

1

.215

Lucroy dh

3

0

0

0

1

0

.251

Gomez cf

4

0

1

1

0

0

.247

Chirinos c

4

1

2

0

0

2

.229

Totals 34

7

9

7

5

7

 

Baltimore AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Jones cf

5

2

2

3

0

0

.267

Machado 3b

4

0

0

0

1

0

.237

Schoop 2b

5

1

2

3

0

0

.302

Trumbo dh

4

1

1

1

1

2

.250

Davis 1b

4

1

1

1

0

2

.218

Mancini lf

3

0

0

0

0

1

.305

Castillo c

3

1

3

0

1

0

.274

Tejada ss

4

1

3

0

0

0

.272

Rickard rf

4

2

2

1

0

1

.256

Totals 36

9

14

9

3

6

 

E—Castillo (3). LOB—Texas 5, Baltimore 7. 2B—Gomez (13), Chirinos 2 (5), Jones (11), Tejada (5). HR—Napoli (21), off Miley; Schoop (19), off Hamels; Jones (17), off Hamels; Trumbo (16), off Hamels; Davis (17), off Jeffress. RBIs—Choo 2 (46), Beltre (31), Napoli 3 (45), Gomez (33), Jones 3 (45), Schoop 3 (63), Trumbo (48), Davis (34), Rickard (15). SB—Choo (9). CS—DeShields (5). DP—Texas 1.

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Hamels, L 4-1

5 1/3

9

7

7

2

3

103

3.78

Jeffress

1 2/3

5

2

2

0

2

37

5.35

Leclerc

1

0

0

0

1

1

11

3.25

Baltimore

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Miley

5

7

5

5

4

3

91

5.58

Castro, W 2-1

1

0

0

0

0

1

8

3.18

O’Day, H 12

1

0

0

0

0

1

12

4.09

Brach

1

0

0

0

0

2

13

2.61

Britton

1

2

2

2

1

0

23

2.81

Inherited runners-scored—Jeffress 2-2. HBP—Hamels (Mancini). WP—Britton. T—3:11. A—14,961 (45,971).

