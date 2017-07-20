Orioles tag Hamels to complete sweep of Rangers

Cole Hamels allowed seven runs in 5 1/3 innings, six of them after the Texas Rangers had taken a four-run lead, and the Baltimore Orioles completed a four-game sweep Thursday with a 9-7 victory.
The loss was the Rangers’ fifth in a row, and it came in somewhat surprising fashion after Hamels opened with three straight scoreless innings. Mike Napoli hit a three-run homer in the fifth for a 5-1 lead, but Adam Jones and Mark Trumbo in Baltimore’s half of the inning.
The Orioles collected three straight one-out singles in the sixth to tie the game and chase Hamels. Jeremy Jeffress allowed two inherited runners to score plus one of his own before getting out of the inning.
Chris Davis added a homer in the seventh. Shin-Soo Choo singled in two runs in the ninth.
How Rangers hitters fared: They had their best game of the second half. ... Adrian Beltre drove in a run in the first, and Carlos Gomez plated another in the fourth before Mike Napoli hit a two-run homer with two outs in the fifth. ... But the bats went mostly silent thereafter against the Orioles’ bullpen. ... Beltre collected two hits to tie Sam Rice for 31st all time with 2,985. ... Shin-Soo Choo walked in his first three plate appearance against Wade Miley for the first three-walk game against a lefty in his career.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Cole Hamels was cruising, and then he suddenly wasn’t. ... The left-hander opened with three scoreless innings, giving him 24 straight, before allowing a Jonathan Schoop homer in the fourth. ... The Orioles got him for three runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth as Jeremy Jeffress didn’t offer much relief.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Texas
100
130
002
—
7
9
0
Baltimore
000
134
10x
—
9
14
1
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeShields lf
4
1
0
0
1
2
.277
Choo rf
2
1
1
2
3
0
.252
Andrus ss
5
1
0
0
0
1
.282
Beltre 3b
4
1
2
1
0
0
.281
Napoli 1b
4
1
2
3
0
1
.209
Odor 2b
4
1
1
0
0
1
.215
Lucroy dh
3
0
0
0
1
0
.251
Gomez cf
4
0
1
1
0
0
.247
Chirinos c
4
1
2
0
0
2
.229
Totals 34
7
9
7
5
7
Baltimore AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Jones cf
5
2
2
3
0
0
.267
Machado 3b
4
0
0
0
1
0
.237
Schoop 2b
5
1
2
3
0
0
.302
Trumbo dh
4
1
1
1
1
2
.250
Davis 1b
4
1
1
1
0
2
.218
Mancini lf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.305
Castillo c
3
1
3
0
1
0
.274
Tejada ss
4
1
3
0
0
0
.272
Rickard rf
4
2
2
1
0
1
.256
Totals 36
9
14
9
3
6
E—Castillo (3). LOB—Texas 5, Baltimore 7. 2B—Gomez (13), Chirinos 2 (5), Jones (11), Tejada (5). HR—Napoli (21), off Miley; Schoop (19), off Hamels; Jones (17), off Hamels; Trumbo (16), off Hamels; Davis (17), off Jeffress. RBIs—Choo 2 (46), Beltre (31), Napoli 3 (45), Gomez (33), Jones 3 (45), Schoop 3 (63), Trumbo (48), Davis (34), Rickard (15). SB—Choo (9). CS—DeShields (5). DP—Texas 1.
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Hamels, L 4-1
5 1/3
9
7
7
2
3
103
3.78
Jeffress
1 2/3
5
2
2
0
2
37
5.35
Leclerc
1
0
0
0
1
1
11
3.25
Baltimore
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Miley
5
7
5
5
4
3
91
5.58
Castro, W 2-1
1
0
0
0
0
1
8
3.18
O’Day, H 12
1
0
0
0
0
1
12
4.09
Brach
1
0
0
0
0
2
13
2.61
Britton
1
2
2
2
1
0
23
2.81
Inherited runners-scored—Jeffress 2-2. HBP—Hamels (Mancini). WP—Britton. T—3:11. A—14,961 (45,971).
