Orioles tag Hamels to complete sweep of Rangers

Cole Hamels allowed seven runs in 5 1/3 innings, six of them after the Texas Rangers had taken a four-run lead, and the Baltimore Orioles completed a four-game sweep Thursday with a 9-7 victory.

The loss was the Rangers’ fifth in a row, and it came in somewhat surprising fashion after Hamels opened with three straight scoreless innings. Mike Napoli hit a three-run homer in the fifth for a 5-1 lead, but Adam Jones and Mark Trumbo in Baltimore’s half of the inning.

The Orioles collected three straight one-out singles in the sixth to tie the game and chase Hamels. Jeremy Jeffress allowed two inherited runners to score plus one of his own before getting out of the inning.

Chris Davis added a homer in the seventh. Shin-Soo Choo singled in two runs in the ninth.

How Rangers hitters fared: They had their best game of the second half. ... Adrian Beltre drove in a run in the first, and Carlos Gomez plated another in the fourth before Mike Napoli hit a two-run homer with two outs in the fifth. ... But the bats went mostly silent thereafter against the Orioles’ bullpen. ... Beltre collected two hits to tie Sam Rice for 31st all time with 2,985. ... Shin-Soo Choo walked in his first three plate appearance against Wade Miley for the first three-walk game against a lefty in his career.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Cole Hamels was cruising, and then he suddenly wasn’t. ... The left-hander opened with three scoreless innings, giving him 24 straight, before allowing a Jonathan Schoop homer in the fourth. ... The Orioles got him for three runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth as Jeremy Jeffress didn’t offer much relief.

Cole Hamels calls performance vs. Orioles "unacceptable" The Texas Rangers staked Cole Hamels to a 5-1 lead Thursday, but the left-handed would surrender it over the next two innings as Baltimore completed a sweep (video by Jeff Wilson). jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas 100 130 002 — 7 9 0 Baltimore 000 134 10x — 9 14 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .277 Choo rf 2 1 1 2 3 0 .252 Andrus ss 5 1 0 0 0 1 .282 Beltre 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .281 Napoli 1b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .209 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .215 Lucroy dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .251 Gomez cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .247 Chirinos c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .229 Totals 34 7 9 7 5 7

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 5 2 2 3 0 0 .267 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .237 Schoop 2b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .302 Trumbo dh 4 1 1 1 1 2 .250 Davis 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .218 Mancini lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .305 Castillo c 3 1 3 0 1 0 .274 Tejada ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .272 Rickard rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .256 Totals 36 9 14 9 3 6

E—Castillo (3). LOB—Texas 5, Baltimore 7. 2B—Gomez (13), Chirinos 2 (5), Jones (11), Tejada (5). HR—Napoli (21), off Miley; Schoop (19), off Hamels; Jones (17), off Hamels; Trumbo (16), off Hamels; Davis (17), off Jeffress. RBIs—Choo 2 (46), Beltre (31), Napoli 3 (45), Gomez (33), Jones 3 (45), Schoop 3 (63), Trumbo (48), Davis (34), Rickard (15). SB—Choo (9). CS—DeShields (5). DP—Texas 1.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels, L 4-1 5 1/3 9 7 7 2 3 103 3.78 Jeffress 1 2/3 5 2 2 0 2 37 5.35 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 3.25

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley 5 7 5 5 4 3 91 5.58 Castro, W 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.18 O’Day, H 12 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.09 Brach 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.61 Britton 1 2 2 2 1 0 23 2.81