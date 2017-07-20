Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish said that he isn't distracted by the trade rumors involving him and can't do anything about his lack of wins (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com
Darvish to start Friday still seeking run support

The Texas Rangers have every confidence that they will win each game started by Yu Darvish. This season, though, they have lost far more than they have won.

The Rangers have lost nine of the past 10 games started by Darvish and are only 8-12 in his starts. He will try to break a career-high four-game losing streak when he takes the mound Friday to open a three-game weekend series at Tampa Bay.

The problem has been a lack of run support. The Rangers have scored five runs in his last six starts and two or fewer in eight of the past nine, and only three starters in the majors receive worse support than the 3.45 runs per game the Rangers have scored with him on the mound.

“It is what it is,” said Darvish, who is winless in his past six starts. “There are some things that I can not control, like wins and losses. I just go out there and try to control what I can control.”

The Rangers haven’t been scoring runs for anyone of late, so the outlook would appear to be gloomy against the wild card-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

Manager Jeff Banister isn’t surprised by the Rangers’ lack of success in Darvish’s games because of the lack of offense. But he has seen Darvish pitched with better tempo and a better idea of what hitters are trying to do against him.

Banister hasn’t lost any faith in the right-hander.

“I’ve seen a guy in each one of those starts that’s gone to something that has been electric,” Banister said. “He’s been sharp. He’s competed very well.”

