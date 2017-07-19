More Videos

    Martin Perez kept the Texas Rangers in the game Wednesday before the game got out of hand against reliever Matt Bush, but Perez says he supports his teammate (video by Jeff Wilson).

Texas Rangers

Rangers’ fall continues with 10-2 rout at Baltimore

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

July 19, 2017 9:00 PM

BALTIMORE

Adam Jones swatted a leadoff homer Wednesday for the Baltimore Orioles, who pulled away from the Texas Rangers with a seven-run seventh inning and cruised to a 10-2 victory.

The Rangers have lost four consecutive games and continue to be plagued by a lack of offense. Joey Gallo homered for the Rangers, who have scored three runs in 18 innings this series against Orioles starters.

Kevin Gausman, who entered with a 6.39 ERA, allowed only one tally in six innings.

Jones opened the scoring against Martin Perez, and Jonathan Schoop added to the Orioles’ lead in the fourth with a two-run double off the right-field wall after Jones singled and Manny Machado walked with two outs.

Baltimore opened the seventh with a leadoff single and a liner through the middle to chase Perez after only 84 pitches, and Matt Bush couldn’t stop the rally. He walked his first batter and then saw Robinson Chirinos drop a throw home from Rougned Odor for an error an a run.

Jones followed with a liner that Shin-Soo Choo couldn’t track down, allowing another run to score, and the Orioles went up 6-1 as Manny Machado’s broken-bat blooper fell in left field.

Five batters reached before Bush struck out Mark Trumbo and Chris Davis, but Trey Mancini laced another liner past Choo for a bases-loaded triple and a 10-1 lead.　　

    Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus gives credit to Baltimore Orioles pitchers for shutting the offense down at a critical part of the season (video by Jeff Wilson).

How Rangers hitters fared: The third game of the four-game series looked a lot like the first two for the Rangers, who have scored four runs in three games. ... Their first run Wednesday came courtesy of a homer by Joey Gallo in the fifth inning off of Kevin Gausman, who entered with a 6.39 ERA. The right-hander, just as Chris Tillman and Dylan Bundy before him, allowed just the one run in six innings. ... The 2,983rd hit of Adrian Beltre’s career was career double No. 602, breaking a tie for 16th with Barry Bonds. ... Robinson Chirinos drove in a run in the ninth with a single.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Martin Perez allowed a run to the Orioles’ first batter and a two-run two-out double in the fourth, but otherwise turned in a solid start. ... Adam Jones connected on an opposite-field homer in the first and jump-started the two-out rally in the fourth with a single. Manny Machado then walked ahead of Jonathan Schoop, who doubled high off the wall in right field. ... Perez was charged with two of the Orioles’ seven runs in the seventh as the first two hitters singled before Matt Bush entered. Bush was undone by some bad luck, but he also pitched from behind and gave up a couple drives to right field that brought in runs.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Texas

000

010

001

2

8

1

Baltimore

102

000

70x

10

11

0

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Choo rf

5

0

2

0

0

1

.250

Andrus ss

4

0

0

0

0

2

.286

Mazara lf

3

0

0

0

1

1

.248

Beltre 3b

4

0

1

0

0

0

.275

Napoli dh

3

1

1

0

1

2

.204

Odor 2b

3

0

1

0

1

2

.215

Gomez cf

4

0

1

0

0

1

.247

Chirinos c

4

0

1

1

0

0

.220

Gallo 1b

4

1

1

1

0

1

.191

Totals 34

2

8

2

3

10

Baltimore AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Jones cf

5

3

3

2

0

0

.266

Machado 3b

3

2

1

1

1

0

.239

Schoop 2b

4

1

3

3

0

1

.300

Trumbo dh

4

0

0

0

0

1

.250

Davis 1b

4

0

0

0

0

3

.218

Mancini lf

4

1

2

3

0

0

.309

Joseph c

4

1

2

0

0

1

.299

Rickard rf

3

1

0

0

1

0

.250

Tejada ss

4

1

0

0

0

0

.247

Totals 35

10

11

9

2

6

E—Chirinos (2). LOB—Texas 8, Baltimore 3. 2B—Beltre (11), Schoop (26), Joseph (11). 3B—Mancini (2). HR—Gallo (22), off Gausman; Jones (16), off Perez. RBIs—Chirinos (26), Gallo (42), Jones 2 (42), Machado (49), Schoop 3 (60), Mancini 3 (50). SB—Choo (8). DP—Texas 1; Baltimore 1.

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Perez, L 5-7

6

7

5

4

1

3

84

4.63

Bush

 2/3

4

5

2

1

2

25

3.86

Jeffress

 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

3

5.06

Grilli

1

0

0

0

0

0

9

6.29

Baltimore

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Gausman, W 6-7

6

4

1

1

2

8

97

6.11

Givens, H 17

1

0

0

0

0

0

15

2.05

Hart

2

4

1

1

1

2

32

2.76

Perez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th. Inherited runners-scored—Bush 2-2, Jeffress 1-0. T—2:50. A—15,693 (45,971).

