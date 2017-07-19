Rangers’ fall continues with 10-2 rout at Baltimore

Adam Jones swatted a leadoff homer Wednesday for the Baltimore Orioles, who pulled away from the Texas Rangers with a seven-run seventh inning and cruised to a 10-2 victory.
The Rangers have lost four consecutive games and continue to be plagued by a lack of offense. Joey Gallo homered for the Rangers, who have scored three runs in 18 innings this series against Orioles starters.
Kevin Gausman, who entered with a 6.39 ERA, allowed only one tally in six innings.
Jones opened the scoring against Martin Perez, and Jonathan Schoop added to the Orioles’ lead in the fourth with a two-run double off the right-field wall after Jones singled and Manny Machado walked with two outs.
Baltimore opened the seventh with a leadoff single and a liner through the middle to chase Perez after only 84 pitches, and Matt Bush couldn’t stop the rally. He walked his first batter and then saw Robinson Chirinos drop a throw home from Rougned Odor for an error an a run.
Jones followed with a liner that Shin-Soo Choo couldn’t track down, allowing another run to score, and the Orioles went up 6-1 as Manny Machado’s broken-bat blooper fell in left field.
Five batters reached before Bush struck out Mark Trumbo and Chris Davis, but Trey Mancini laced another liner past Choo for a bases-loaded triple and a 10-1 lead.
How Rangers hitters fared: The third game of the four-game series looked a lot like the first two for the Rangers, who have scored four runs in three games. ... Their first run Wednesday came courtesy of a homer by Joey Gallo in the fifth inning off of Kevin Gausman, who entered with a 6.39 ERA. The right-hander, just as Chris Tillman and Dylan Bundy before him, allowed just the one run in six innings. ... The 2,983rd hit of Adrian Beltre’s career was career double No. 602, breaking a tie for 16th with Barry Bonds. ... Robinson Chirinos drove in a run in the ninth with a single.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Martin Perez allowed a run to the Orioles’ first batter and a two-run two-out double in the fourth, but otherwise turned in a solid start. ... Adam Jones connected on an opposite-field homer in the first and jump-started the two-out rally in the fourth with a single. Manny Machado then walked ahead of Jonathan Schoop, who doubled high off the wall in right field. ... Perez was charged with two of the Orioles’ seven runs in the seventh as the first two hitters singled before Matt Bush entered. Bush was undone by some bad luck, but he also pitched from behind and gave up a couple drives to right field that brought in runs.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Texas
000
010
001
—
2
8
1
Baltimore
102
000
70x
—
10
11
0
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Choo rf
5
0
2
0
0
1
.250
Andrus ss
4
0
0
0
0
2
.286
Mazara lf
3
0
0
0
1
1
.248
Beltre 3b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.275
Napoli dh
3
1
1
0
1
2
.204
Odor 2b
3
0
1
0
1
2
.215
Gomez cf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.247
Chirinos c
4
0
1
1
0
0
.220
Gallo 1b
4
1
1
1
0
1
.191
Totals 34
2
8
2
3
10
Baltimore AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Jones cf
5
3
3
2
0
0
.266
Machado 3b
3
2
1
1
1
0
.239
Schoop 2b
4
1
3
3
0
1
.300
Trumbo dh
4
0
0
0
0
1
.250
Davis 1b
4
0
0
0
0
3
.218
Mancini lf
4
1
2
3
0
0
.309
Joseph c
4
1
2
0
0
1
.299
Rickard rf
3
1
0
0
1
0
.250
Tejada ss
4
1
0
0
0
0
.247
Totals 35
10
11
9
2
6
E—Chirinos (2). LOB—Texas 8, Baltimore 3. 2B—Beltre (11), Schoop (26), Joseph (11). 3B—Mancini (2). HR—Gallo (22), off Gausman; Jones (16), off Perez. RBIs—Chirinos (26), Gallo (42), Jones 2 (42), Machado (49), Schoop 3 (60), Mancini 3 (50). SB—Choo (8). DP—Texas 1; Baltimore 1.
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Perez, L 5-7
6
7
5
4
1
3
84
4.63
Bush
2/3
4
5
2
1
2
25
3.86
Jeffress
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
3
5.06
Grilli
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
6.29
Baltimore
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Gausman, W 6-7
6
4
1
1
2
8
97
6.11
Givens, H 17
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
2.05
Hart
2
4
1
1
1
2
32
2.76
Perez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th. Inherited runners-scored—Bush 2-2, Jeffress 1-0. T—2:50. A—15,693 (45,971).
