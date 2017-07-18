Ross, Rangers no match for Davis, Orioles

Chris Davis haunted his former team with two home runs, including a grand slam, and a career-high six RBIs, and the Baltimore Orioles cruised to a 12-1 victory over Tyson Ross and the Texas Rangers.
The Orioles struck for six runs against Ross in the first, two of which came Davis’ first home run that popped out of Carlos Gomez’s glove just as he appeared to be making a leaping catch.
Davis connected off Austin Bibens-Dirkx after Ross had loaded the bases in the fourth. Ross was charged with nine runs (eight earned).
The Rangers actually led 1-0 on a leadoff homer by Shin-Soo Choo.
How Rangers hitters fared: Another second-half game, another rough one for the lineup despite a promising start. ... Shin-Soo Choo opened the game with a home run, his third leadoff homer of the season and No. 23 of his career. ... The Rangers, though, had only three more hits over Dylan Bundy’s six innings and only six hits total. ... Choo and Rougned Odor were the only players with multiple hits.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Tyson Ross was touched for six runs in the first inning and nine in 3 1/3 innings in what rates as the worst of his six starts with the Rangers. ... He didn’t retire a batter until striking out Seth Smith after the first six Orioles scored, but bounced back with two scoreless innings before exiting following a one-out walk in the fourth. ... Ross threw 87 pitches. ... Austin Bibens-Dirkx allowed a grand slam to his first batter, Chris Davis, but allowed only one more run over his 2 1/3 innings in his first action since June 30. ... Tony Barnette, pitching for the first time since July 4, allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings.
