Perez looks to keep Rangers’ rotation, himself firing

Left-hander Martin Perez jump-started the Texas Rangers’ rotation to open the second half, and it will be his turn to keep the momentum going Wednesday.
He also has some personal momentum on his side.
Perez is 3-0 in his past four starts and has quality starts in two of his past three outings. That might not seem like much, but he opened the season 2-6 over 14 starts and wasn’t doing enough to give the Rangers a consistent chance to win.
That has changed, culminating in him allowing three runs in seven innings Friday at Kansas City.
“That’s good, but every day is different,” Perez said. “You have to go out there and compete. When you compete and play hard, you win the game. Our starters are doing a good job and so are our relievers. I think this is going to be a different team in the second half.”
The rotation entered Tuesday with a 1.78 ERA in his past eight games, and the pitching staff had allowed no more than three earned runs over that span. That ranked as the club’s longest streak since 1988.
The starters aren’t short on confidence.
“It started with Martin after the break,” right-hander Andrew Cashner said. “Starting pitching is going to carry us to where we want to go.”
