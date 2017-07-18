Astros star Correa out 6-8 weeks with injury; hope for Rangers?

Could the Houston Astros’ big loss be a long-term gain for the Texas Rangers?
The Astros revealed Tuesday that All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa, who was a possible MVP candidate, will be out 6-8 weeks with a torn ligament in his left thumb and will require surgery. Correa leads all major league shortstops with 20 home runs, 67 RBIs, a .320 batting average and .966 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage).
Correa’s injury could provide a sliver of hope for the Rangers (45-47) even though they trail the first-place Astros (62-31) by 16 1/2 games in the American League West. Seattle (47-47) sits in second place, one game ahead of Texas and 15 1/2 games behind Houston.
The Rangers still have nine games remaining with the Astros, including six at home starting with a three-game set Aug. 11-13 at Globe Life Park. Still, it would take a major collapse by the Astros and an extended run of success by the Rangers to at least make things interesting in the AL West.
Correa originally injured the thumb sliding headfirst into home plate on July 4 in Atlanta. He was playing through the pain, but aggravated the injury during Monday night’s 9-7 loss to the Mariners on a swing and was forced to exit in the fourth inning.
The Astros called up third baseman Colin Moran from Triple A Fresno to replace Correa on the roster, but have capable shortstops in regular third baseman Alex Bregman and Marwin Gonzalez.
Gonzalez, a super utility man, is enjoying a career season while hitting .311 with 17 home runs and 55 RBIs.
Correa, 22, heads to the disabled list for the first time in his major league career.
Comments