Rangers’ offense stifled in loss to Orioles

Seth Smith connected for a solo home with two outs in the seventh inning Monday night, and the Texas Rangers’ offense couldn’t find the success that so many have against Baltimore Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman in a 3-1 loss.
Tillman entered the game with a 7.90 ERA, which in home games was a still generous 5.88. His career ERA against the Rangers was 5.40, but he and three relievers allowed only three hits.
Tillman allowed only two hits and one run, on a second-inning double by Jonathan Lucroy, and left after six innings in a 1-1 tie.
Andrew Cashner breezed through five innings before giving up the tying run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly and then Smith’s first-pitch homer. Cashner was removed after allowing a double to the next batter, Wellington Castillo, and Ruben Tejada collected and RBI single off Jeremy Jeffress.
How Rangers hitters fared: Three hits? Yep. ... The Rangers took a 1-0 lead in the second after Drew Robinson took a two-out walk and scored on Jonathan Lucroy’s double. He was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple. ... Adrian Beltre singled to start the fourth for career hit No. 2,981, and added a one-out single in the ninth for career hit No. 2,982. ... The Rangers sent the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth, but Drew Robinson popped out.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Andrew Cashner rolled through five innings on only 57 pitches but ended up taking his eighth loss of the season. ... The Orioles had two singles through four innings, but each was erased by a double play. ... Baltimore tied the game in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Schoop after a walk and single with one out. ... Cashner looked to be moving through a scoreless seventh before Seth Smith ambushed a first-pitch fastball for a tie-breaking homer. Cashner exited after the next batter, Welington Castillo, doubled. ... Jeremy Jeffress entered and allowed an RBI single to Ruben Tejada.
