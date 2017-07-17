Jonathan Lucroy’s RBI double in the second inning was the Rangers’ first hit of the game Monday and nearly their last.
Jonathan Lucroy’s RBI double in the second inning was the Rangers’ first hit of the game Monday and nearly their last. Patrick Semansky AP
Jonathan Lucroy’s RBI double in the second inning was the Rangers’ first hit of the game Monday and nearly their last. Patrick Semansky AP

Texas Rangers

July 17, 2017 9:03 PM

Rangers’ offense stifled in loss to Orioles

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

BALTIMORE

Seth Smith connected for a solo home with two outs in the seventh inning Monday night, and the Texas Rangers’ offense couldn’t find the success that so many have against Baltimore Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman in a 3-1 loss.

Tillman entered the game with a 7.90 ERA, which in home games was a still generous 5.88. His career ERA against the Rangers was 5.40, but he and three relievers allowed only three hits.

Tillman allowed only two hits and one run, on a second-inning double by Jonathan Lucroy, and left after six innings in a 1-1 tie.

Andrew Cashner breezed through five innings before giving up the tying run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly and then Smith’s first-pitch homer. Cashner was removed after allowing a double to the next batter, Wellington Castillo, and Ruben Tejada collected and RBI single off Jeremy Jeffress.　

How Rangers hitters fared: Three hits? Yep. ... The Rangers took a 1-0 lead in the second after Drew Robinson took a two-out walk and scored on Jonathan Lucroy’s double. He was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple. ... Adrian Beltre singled to start the fourth for career hit No. 2,981, and added a one-out single in the ninth for career hit No. 2,982. ... The Rangers sent the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth, but Drew Robinson popped out.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Andrew Cashner rolled through five innings on only 57 pitches but ended up taking his eighth loss of the season. ... The Orioles had two singles through four innings, but each was erased by a double play. ... Baltimore tied the game in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Schoop after a walk and single with one out. ... Cashner looked to be moving through a scoreless seventh before Seth Smith ambushed a first-pitch fastball for a tie-breaking homer. Cashner exited after the next batter, Welington Castillo, doubled. ... Jeremy Jeffress entered and allowed an RBI single to Ruben Tejada.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rangers manager Jeff Banister hopeful for another strong second half

Rangers manager Jeff Banister hopeful for another strong second half 0:42

Rangers manager Jeff Banister hopeful for another strong second half
Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex 1:55

Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex
Banister: Rangers bullpen starting to sort itself out 1:06

Banister: Rangers bullpen starting to sort itself out

View More Video