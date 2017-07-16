Rangers starter Yu Darvish allowed three runs on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings but didn't figure in the decision as the Royals won 4-3 with a run in the ninth (Video by Stefan Stevenson). Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Rangers starter Yu Darvish allowed three runs on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings but didn't figure in the decision as the Royals won 4-3 with a run in the ninth (Video by Stefan Stevenson). Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

July 16, 2017 11:22 PM

Nolan Ryan vs. Yu Darvish: Rangers aces compared and contrasted

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Yu Darvish passed Nolan Ryan on the Rangers’ career strikeout leader board Sunday. Darvish is now fourth all-time in club history with 943 strikeouts. Only Charlie Hough (1,452), Bobby Witt (1,402) and Kenny Rogers (1,201) have more. Darvish compiled his total in 120 games, far fewer games than the top three and nine fewer than Ryan, the league’s all-time strikeout leader who had 939 with the Rangers.

The milestone ignited a debate among fans on social media that I didn’t realize existed. Who’s been the better pitcher in their five seasons with the Rangers?

Although we’re technically not at the exact moment in Darvish’s career that lines up with Ryan’s final chapter with the Rangers, it’s close enough to be an interesting comparison. The two sets of numbers below are comparable, despite Darvish starting nine fewer games.

Darvish has the edge in winning percentage, ERA and now strikeouts in 69 fewer innings. He’s allowed 23 more hits, including 19 more homers. But consider the era for each pitcher. Decide for yourself.

Darvish v. Ryan

A look at the career statistics of Yu Darvish and Nolan Ryan:

　

Nolan Ryan

Yu Darvish

W-L (%)

51-39 (.567)

52-38 (.578)

ERA

3.43

3.32

Games (Starts)

129

120

CG

15

2

IP

840

771

Hits

593

616

Runs

362

304

ER

320

284

HR

61

80

BB

353

291

SO

939

943

HBP

34

28

WP

48

44

WHIP

1.13

1.18

K/9

10.1

11.1

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rangers manager Jeff Banister hopeful for another strong second half

View More Video