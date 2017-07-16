Nolan Ryan vs. Yu Darvish: Rangers aces compared and contrasted

Yu Darvish passed Nolan Ryan on the Rangers’ career strikeout leader board Sunday. Darvish is now fourth all-time in club history with 943 strikeouts. Only Charlie Hough (1,452), Bobby Witt (1,402) and Kenny Rogers (1,201) have more. Darvish compiled his total in 120 games, far fewer games than the top three and nine fewer than Ryan, the league’s all-time strikeout leader who had 939 with the Rangers.
The milestone ignited a debate among fans on social media that I didn’t realize existed. Who’s been the better pitcher in their five seasons with the Rangers?
Although we’re technically not at the exact moment in Darvish’s career that lines up with Ryan’s final chapter with the Rangers, it’s close enough to be an interesting comparison. The two sets of numbers below are comparable, despite Darvish starting nine fewer games.
Darvish has the edge in winning percentage, ERA and now strikeouts in 69 fewer innings. He’s allowed 23 more hits, including 19 more homers. But consider the era for each pitcher. Decide for yourself.
Darvish v. Ryan
A look at the career statistics of Yu Darvish and Nolan Ryan:
Nolan Ryan
Yu Darvish
W-L (%)
51-39 (.567)
52-38 (.578)
ERA
3.43
3.32
Games (Starts)
129
120
CG
15
2
IP
840
771
Hits
593
616
Runs
362
304
ER
320
284
HR
61
80
BB
353
291
SO
939
943
HBP
34
28
WP
48
44
WHIP
1.13
1.18
K/9
10.1
11.1
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments