Rangers expected rotation making second run with Cashner and Ross

Right-hander Andrew Cashner threw a season-high 110 pitches in his last start. The last time he threw more was September 2015.
But he’ll be working on 11 days of rest when he starts the Rangers’ opener of a four-game series Monday in Baltimore.
“I had a good break. Now it’s back to grinding out the rest of the season, getting back on a routine,” said Cashner, who held the Red Sox to two unearned runs on three hits in a win on July 5.
For only the second time this season, the Rangers have the five-man rotation available and pitching in consecutive games. Tyson Ross, who pitches Tuesday, rounds it out before Martin Perez picks back up again on Wednesday.
The Rangers are counting on this rotation — healthy and effective — to give them a shot at earning a post-season berth.
“It’s just building off what the guy did before you,” said Cashner, who is 4-7 with a 3.54 ERA. “Wanting to do better than he did because everything is a competition in here. The biggest thing was Martin getting us off to a great start [on Friday]. Going seven innings the other night and kept us in the game the whole way.”
