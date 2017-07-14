Break on strained tendon good for Joey Gallo but discomfort remains

Joey Gallo’s strained tendon behind his left knee received a much-needed rest over the All-Star break but it’s likely the Rangers’ slugger will continue to deal with some level of discomfort for the rest of the season.

Gallo was at first base Friday night against the Royals. Gallo has felt the strain since spring training.

“Four days helps him feel better, but I don’t think four days is definitely going to get rid of it completely,” said Rangers manager Jeff Banister, who compared the injury to a nagging hamstring. “I think you battle them all year once you do it.”

But after some rest, Banister said, the discomfort eased enough to give Gallo “the confidence of feeling good.”

“Any time something is nagging for a prolonged period of time it can wear on you,” he said.