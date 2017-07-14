Drew Robinson could see more playing time for the Rangers in the second half. He made his fourth start in Friday’s second-half opener against the Royals in Kansas City, Mo.
Texas Rangers

July 14, 2017 7:18 PM

Rangers may give Drew Robinson extended look against right-handers

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Rookie Drew Robinson may get a chance to prove himself on a more consistent basis in the season’s second half.

Robinson was in the Rangers’ starting lineup playing left field for Friday’s series opener against the Royals. It’s Robinson’s fourth start.

“I think Drew has earned an opportunity to face some right-handers based on the at-bats,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “I think the flexibility of Drew, where we can play him at different positions, we can maneuver him around that lineup against some right-handers.”

More time for Robinson could mean less time for Mike Napoli, at least against right-handed pitchers.

“I just think we’re looking at putting on any given night a lineup with different matchups, to find a way to extend [innings],” Banister said. “Mike Napoli in that lineup is always a threat.”

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

