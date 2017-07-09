Rangers’ offense silenced again with Yu Darvish on the mound

Yu Darvish must wonder who he ticked off. For the 10th time this season, the Rangers’ offense completely failed him as the Angels salvaged Sunday’s series finale 3-0 at Globe Life Park. Texas has scored two or fewer runs with Darvish on the mound in 10 games this season, including five scoreless outings. The Rangers finish the first half 43-45. The season resumes after the All-Star break with a three-game series in Kansas City July 14.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Albert Pujols’ two-out, solo homer in the first gave the Angels a quick lead against Darvish. A one-out single and a walk, plus a stolen base that put Ben Revere on third base, led to a sacrifice fly that gave the Angels a 2-0 lead in the fifth. Darvish held the Angels to two runs on three hits and four walks over 7 1/3 innings. He struck out six. He took the loss to drop to 6-8.
Alex Claudio took over against left-hitting Kole Calhoun in the eighth and struck him out. Jose Leclerc replaced Claudio and intentionally walked Pujols before getting Yunel Escobar to fly out to end the inning. In the ninth, the Andrelton Simmons doubled in a run against Leclerc to increase the lead to 3-0.
How Rangers hitters fared: J.C. Ramirez held the Rangers scoreless on two hits through six innings. The Rangers had two runners in scoring position in Joey Gallo and Delino DeShields with two outs in the fifth but Shin-Soo Choo grounded out to end the inning. The Rangers were held to two hits for the first time since May 8. Ramirez left leading 2-0 after six innings. The Angels’ bullpen held the Rangers hitless the final three innings.
Notables: Gallo walked three times for the second time in his career. The other was June 13, 2015 ... Darvish recorded an out in the eighth inning for the third time ... Texas was shutout for the second time in ’17. Last time was April 15 at Seattle.
