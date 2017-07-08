Rangers strike early again to hold off Angels

Adrian Beltre homered again and Tyson Ross pitched five solid innings as the Rangers beat the Angels 5-2 Saturday night at Globe Life Park.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Tyson Ross struggled with his command but made pitches when necessary. Yunel Escobar’s lead-off homer in the second was the only scoring he allowed, despite walking two and hitting two. In the fifth, Ross put two on with a hit batter and four-pitch walk but got both Kole Calhoun and Albert Pujols to foul out to first baseman Mike Napoli to escape the jam. Ross left after a two-out double to left by Andrelton Simmons in the sixth. Jeremy Jeffress came in and got the last out to end the top of the sixth. Ross allowed a run on four hits and two walks and struck out three over 5 2/3 innings and earned the win. Matt Bush pitched a scoreless seventh and Alex Claudio closed it, allowing a run in two innings.
How Rangers hitters fared: Shin-Soo Choo led off the first with a single and scored on Nomar Mazara’s double to give the Rangers a quick 1-0 lead. Adrian Beltre’s two-run homer in the third regained a 3-1 lead for Texas. Drew Robinson’s two-run homer in the sixth stretched the lead back to 5-1.
Notables: Beltre moved into sole possession of 32nd place with 1,598 RBIs and tied Carl Yastrzemski for 38th all-time with 452 homers ... Rougned Odor has a career-high 10-game hit streak ... Robinson has homered in both his starts.
