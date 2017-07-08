Tired but elated Elvis Andrus rejoins Rangers a proud papa

Elvis Andrus was back in the Rangers’ clubhouse Saturday afternoon, hours after his wife and baby son, Elvis Emilio, were discharged from Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Wife Cori gave birth early Thursday morning to their first child.
It’s the first time in Andrus’ life that he hasn’t thought about baseball.
“She’s doing good,” said Andrus, who was still wearing his hospital bracelet. “She needs to rest for sure.”
So could Andrus, who was in the Rangers’ Saturday night lineup against the Angels. He missed the past two games while on paternity leave.
“No sleep but a lot of joy for sure. It has been a little crazy, a little surreal, but everything for the best reason,” he said. “Back to work now.”
Andrus said his teammates with kids tried to prepare him for fatherhood but it didn’t hit home until it was real. He’s already changed three diapers.
“I thought I understood that a month ago. Every time they say that, but until you go through the whole process that’s when you actually realize,” he said. “I still need to get better taking the baby, like the burp, and all that. I don’t want to hit him. But changing diapers I think I’m pretty good at.”
His teammates have told him he’ll be able to catch up on sleep when the club is on the road, so he’s already looking for that 10-game road trip after the All-Star break.
The two games on Wednesday and Friday are the first two Andrus has been inactive for in his nine-year career. He’s never been on the disabled list since being called up in 2009.
“That was the hardest thing ever,” he said. “To actually not be at the game it was the hardest thing and the weirdest thing ever. But he was in my arms so that makes it a lot cooler.”
Andrus said missing out on the All-Star Game didn’t faze him in the wake of fatherhood.
“It would have been an honor, but after he was born, actually that was the first time that I didn’t think about baseball my whole life,” said Andrus, who didn’t think about baseball until taking swings in the batting cage Saturday afternoon. “That’s when you realize he’s special.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
