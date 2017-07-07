Cole Hamels held the Angels scoreless on three hits over 7 2/3 innings in the Rangers' 10-0 win Friday night (Video by Stefan Stevenson). Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers

July 07, 2017 10:04 PM

Rangers’ offense explodes early and Cole Hamels does the rest

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

Cole Hamels was dominant and the Rangers’ offense knocked Angels’ starter Ricky Nolasco out early as Texas won the series opener 10-0 Friday night at Globe Life Park.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Hamels held the Angels to three hits (all singles) over  7 2/3 innings, walked one and struck out six. He left with nobody on and two outs in the eighth. Hamels earned the win to improve to 4-0.

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre had two hits, including a three-run homer, but credited Cole Hamels and his new mustache for Friday's 10-0 win over the Angels (Video by Stefan Stevenson).

Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers built an 8-0 lead in the first two innings, including a three-run homer by Adrian Beltre in the second. Texas scored three times in the first, starting the rally with two outs. Rougned Odor’s single scored the first run and Jonathan Lucroy’s two-run double to left made it 3-0. The Rangers scored five times in the second, again after two outs. Nomar Mazara singled to score Jurickson Profar before Beltre’s three-run blast. Odor followed with a solo homer to make it 8-0. Mazara’s two-run homer in the sixth stretched the lead to 10. Angels’ right-hander Ricky Nolasco was pulled after 1 2/3 innings. He was charged with eight runs on seven hits and two walks.

Notables: Beltre’s two-hit night moved him up in several all-time offensive leaderboards. He now has 2,977 hits, 32nd all-time. He increased his total bases to 5,003, 21st all-time. His 1,596 RBIs moved him past Mike Schmidt and into a tie with George Brett for 32nd all-time. He has 451 homers, one shy of tying Carl Yastrzemski for 38th all-time.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Los Angeles

000

000

000

0

3

0

Texas

350

002

00x

10

12

0

Los Angeles AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Maybin cf

3

0

0

0

0

1

.248

Franklin lf

1

0

0

0

0

1

.189

Calhoun rf

3

0

0

0

0

2

.248

Revere cf

0

0

0

0

0

0

.231

Pujols dh

3

0

2

0

0

0

.242

Escobar 3b

3

0

0

0

0

0

.288

Simmons ss

1

0

0

0

1

1

.285

Pennington ss

1

0

0

0

0

1

.241

Maldonado c

3

0

1

0

0

0

.251

Graterol c

0

0

0

0

0

0

.250

Cron 1b

3

0

0

0

0

1

.207

Espinosa 2b

3

0

0

0

0

2

.163

Young Jr. lf-rf

3

0

0

0

0

0

.260

Totals 27

0

3

0

1

9

 

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Choo dh

4

1

0

0

1

0

.251

Gomez cf

5

0

0

0

0

4

.250

Mazara rf

3

3

2

3

2

0

.259

Beltre 3b

4

2

2

3

0

0

.289

Gallo 1b

0

0

0

0

0

0

.194

Odor 2b

4

2

3

2

0

1

.222

Lucroy c

4

0

1

2

0

0

.255

Napoli 1b

3

0

1

0

1

0

.194

Kozma pr-3b

0

0

0

0

0

0

.114

Profar ss

4

1

1

0

0

0

.172

DeShields lf

3

1

2

0

0

0

.284

Totals 34

10

12

10

4

5

 

LOB—Los Angeles 1, Texas 5. 2B—Lucroy (14). HR—Beltre (6), off Nolasco; Odor (17), off Nolasco; Mazara (12), off Morin. RBIs—Mazara 3 (55), Beltre 3 (25), Odor 2 (40), Lucroy 2 (25). S—DeShields. DP—Los Angeles 1, Texas 3.

Los Angeles

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Nolasco, L 4-10

1 2/3

7

8

8

2

2

66

5.06

Petit

1 1/3

0

0

0

1

0

18

2.84

Paredes

2

0

0

0

1

1

32

3.86

Morin

2

4

2

2

0

1

31

6.91

Middleton

1

1

0

0

0

1

17

4.00

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Hamels, W 4-0

7 2/3

3

0

0

1

6

95

3.51

Jeffress

 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

5

5.40

Grilli

1

0

0

0

0

2

9

6.35

T—2:49. A—40,276 (48,114).

