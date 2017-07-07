Rangers’ offense explodes early and Cole Hamels does the rest

Cole Hamels was dominant and the Rangers’ offense knocked Angels’ starter Ricky Nolasco out early as Texas won the series opener 10-0 Friday night at Globe Life Park.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Hamels held the Angels to three hits (all singles) over 7 2/3 innings, walked one and struck out six. He left with nobody on and two outs in the eighth. Hamels earned the win to improve to 4-0.
How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers built an 8-0 lead in the first two innings, including a three-run homer by Adrian Beltre in the second. Texas scored three times in the first, starting the rally with two outs. Rougned Odor’s single scored the first run and Jonathan Lucroy’s two-run double to left made it 3-0. The Rangers scored five times in the second, again after two outs. Nomar Mazara singled to score Jurickson Profar before Beltre’s three-run blast. Odor followed with a solo homer to make it 8-0. Mazara’s two-run homer in the sixth stretched the lead to 10. Angels’ right-hander Ricky Nolasco was pulled after 1 2/3 innings. He was charged with eight runs on seven hits and two walks.
Notables: Beltre’s two-hit night moved him up in several all-time offensive leaderboards. He now has 2,977 hits, 32nd all-time. He increased his total bases to 5,003, 21st all-time. His 1,596 RBIs moved him past Mike Schmidt and into a tie with George Brett for 32nd all-time. He has 451 homers, one shy of tying Carl Yastrzemski for 38th all-time.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Los Angeles
000
000
000
—
0
3
0
Texas
350
002
00x
—
10
12
0
Los Angeles AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Maybin cf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.248
Franklin lf
1
0
0
0
0
1
.189
Calhoun rf
3
0
0
0
0
2
.248
Revere cf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.231
Pujols dh
3
0
2
0
0
0
.242
Escobar 3b
3
0
0
0
0
0
.288
Simmons ss
1
0
0
0
1
1
.285
Pennington ss
1
0
0
0
0
1
.241
Maldonado c
3
0
1
0
0
0
.251
Graterol c
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
Cron 1b
3
0
0
0
0
1
.207
Espinosa 2b
3
0
0
0
0
2
.163
Young Jr. lf-rf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.260
Totals 27
0
3
0
1
9
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Choo dh
4
1
0
0
1
0
.251
Gomez cf
5
0
0
0
0
4
.250
Mazara rf
3
3
2
3
2
0
.259
Beltre 3b
4
2
2
3
0
0
.289
Gallo 1b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.194
Odor 2b
4
2
3
2
0
1
.222
Lucroy c
4
0
1
2
0
0
.255
Napoli 1b
3
0
1
0
1
0
.194
Kozma pr-3b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.114
Profar ss
4
1
1
0
0
0
.172
DeShields lf
3
1
2
0
0
0
.284
Totals 34
10
12
10
4
5
LOB—Los Angeles 1, Texas 5. 2B—Lucroy (14). HR—Beltre (6), off Nolasco; Odor (17), off Nolasco; Mazara (12), off Morin. RBIs—Mazara 3 (55), Beltre 3 (25), Odor 2 (40), Lucroy 2 (25). S—DeShields. DP—Los Angeles 1, Texas 3.
Los Angeles
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Nolasco, L 4-10
1 2/3
7
8
8
2
2
66
5.06
Petit
1 1/3
0
0
0
1
0
18
2.84
Paredes
2
0
0
0
1
1
32
3.86
Morin
2
4
2
2
0
1
31
6.91
Middleton
1
1
0
0
0
1
17
4.00
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Hamels, W 4-0
7 2/3
3
0
0
1
6
95
3.51
Jeffress
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
5
5.40
Grilli
1
0
0
0
0
2
9
6.35
T—2:49. A—40,276 (48,114).
Comments