Rangers, Angels throw back to ’77 for Saturday’s retro night

The Rangers and Angels will take a trip back in time Saturday night with throwback uniforms from 1977.
The first 15,000 fans, 14 and older, receive a powdered blue Mike Napoli replica jersey. The game is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. at Globe Life Park.
Turn Back the Clock Night will also feature music from 1977 (expect a lot of Bee Gees!), ’77-themed headshots of the players (expect a long hair and mustaches) and the scoreboard will have an old school black and white dot matrix-look.
Far out!
Tickets can be purchased on the Rangers’ website, by calling 972-726-4377, or at the Globe Life Park first base box office.
