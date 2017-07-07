The Rangers will wear throwback uniforms from 1977 along with the Angels for Saturday night’s game at Globe Life Park.
July 07, 2017

Rangers, Angels throw back to ’77 for Saturday’s retro night

By Stefan Stevenson

ARLINGTON

The Rangers and Angels will take a trip back in time Saturday night with throwback uniforms from 1977.

The first 15,000 fans, 14 and older, receive a powdered blue Mike Napoli replica jersey. The game is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. at Globe Life Park.

The Rangers will wear 1977 throwback uniforms for Turn Back the Clock Night Saturday against the Angels at Globe Life Park. The Angels will also be wearing ’77-styled uniforms.
Turn Back the Clock Night will also feature music from 1977 (expect a lot of Bee Gees!), ’77-themed headshots of the players (expect a long hair and mustaches) and the scoreboard will have an old school black and white dot matrix-look.

Far out!

Tickets can be purchased on the Rangers’ website, by calling 972-726-4377, or at the Globe Life Park first base box office.

Stefan Stevenson

