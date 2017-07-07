Rangers won’t be shining during Tuesday’s All-Star Game

The Texas Rangers won’t have much of a presence at next Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Miami.
The lone representative, Yu Darvish, won’t be active for the game, although he’ll still be in uniform and participate in the festivities.
The Rangers requested Darvish not be used since he’s starting the first-half finale Sunday afternoon. They’re also concerned about his innings total of 111 1/3. He pitched 100 1/3 a year ago when he returned from Tommy John.
This will be only the third time since 1972 the Rangers didn’t have a players see action in the All-Star game. In 2007, Michael Young was available but did not get in the game.
“You want your team to be represented with all the fans who tune in to the All-Star Game to see the Rangers uniform and Rangers players, yes, you want that,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said.
Shortstop Elvis Andrus, who was one of five finalists for the American League Final Vote, which is voted on by fans, finished fourth. He also wasn’t named a replacement. Six players were named replacement All-Stars, including Rays’ pitcher Chris Archer, Mariners’ second baseman Robinson Cano, Astros’ reliever Chris Devenski, Twins’ reliever Brandon Kintzler, Blue Jays’ reliever Roberto Osuna and Tigers’ outfielder Justin Upton. The NL All-Star team only had one replacement, Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood.
“We are thrilled he’s an All-Star but we just had to make a decision on the overall workload and the health of the player and trying to maintain that throughout the rest of the season,” Banister said. “I think Yu understands. Obviously, he would love to be able to pitch in the all-Star game but how it lined up and where he’s at, we need to worry about winning baseball games.”
Banister said Darvish didn’t need to be talked into the decision
“I know he’s all in on winning,” he said. “He has a chance to get somewhere in the 200-plus [innings range]. We’re still going to give him some extended rest coming out of the break.”
Banister, however, does understand the disappointment of fans who want to see their team represented on the national stage.
Andrus deserved the honor, Banister said.
“Offensively, defensively, on the bases. What he means to our team,” he said. “He didn’t get enough votes. That doesn’t take away any of what he’s done so far this year. If he continues, he can be an end-of-the year All-Star.”
