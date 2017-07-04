Darvish roughed up as Red Sox roll past Rangers

Much like the Boston Red Sox had a field day Tuesday, so did those who believe that Yu Darvish is overrated and should be allowed to leave this off-season.
The right-hander, the Texas Rangers’ lone All-Star this season, barely made it to sundown against the hottest-hitting team in the American League before exiting in the fifth after allowing seven runs on 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Darvish’s performance at Globe Life Park was one of the worst of his career, as the runs and hits allowed matched career-highs. The 88 pitches in fewer than five innings have been par for the course of late.
The Rangers lost 11-4 and were saved from total embarrassment by a three-run homer from Mike Napoli in the eighth and a solo shot by Delino DeShields in the ninth.
All of the bad in the Rangers’ third straight defeat, and their sixth in the past seven games, came with them seemingly clinging to fading playoff hopes as they weigh whether to sell off impending free agents at the July 31 trade deadline.
Darvish is among of them. Undoubtedly he’s the best of them and would fetch the most lucrative package of players in return, though likely not as lucrative as the pro-trade crowd is anticipating.
But one bad start among the 30-plus Darvish is on pace to make this season won’t alter the Rangers’ desire keep him long-term after this season. More often than not, he has given them a chance to win, with the chance of doing something great.
Maybe that doesn’t meet the expectations many have heaped upon him, but the Rangers know how good Darvish can be.
“The guy still has wipe-out stuff,” manager Jeff Banister said. “I look at what does Darvish expect of himself more so than what the outside expectations are. What I know about Darvish is he loves to learn, he loves to compete and wants to be great. Not just great. He wants to be considered one of the best.
“Are the outside expectations unfair? I don’t think they measure up to his own and what he expects of himself.”
He expected far more against the Red Sox, who actually were retired in order in two of the five innings they faced Darvish. But Boston collected four hits in the second and four more in the fourth to build a 4-0 lead before Andrew Benintendi launched a three-run homer in the fifth to end Darvish’s night.
The Red Sox’s 5-9 hitters went 10 for 12 vs. Darvish.
In Darvish’s defense, many of the hits he surrendered were jam shots, seeing-eye singles or flares. In Boston’s defense, and as a lesson to the Rangers, good things are bound to happen when a team repeatedly puts the ball in play.
Darvish (6-7) had only four strikeouts. He is scheduled to start again Sunday to close out the first half.
At 40-44, the Rangers remain within arm’s length of the second wild-card spot, which could prove to be a sucker’s bet if they decided to press their luck for a third straight postseason appearance.
Throwing in the 2017 towel at the deadline becomes more of a possibility with each loss. With six significant contributors headed for free agency, trying to get something of value for them would help reload a farm system that is light on upper-level prospects.
Catcher Jonathan Lucroy is likely the most attractive free-agent-to-be after Darivsh.
But only a week ago general manager Jon Daniels said that the Rangers are in an evaluation period to see what the team looks like as close to full strength as it’s been all season.
So far, the bullpen has conspired most against the Rangers this season. On Tuesday, it was the combination of Darvish, the Rangers’ strikeout-prone offense and Benintendi, who was 5 for 5 with two homers and six RBI.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Boston
020
231
120
—
11
19
0
Texas
000
000
031
—
4
10
2
Boston AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Betts rf
6
0
0
0
0
1
.280
Pedroia 2b
5
0
1
1
0
0
.301
Marrero pr-3b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.211
Bogaerts ss
5
0
0
0
1
3
.308
Moreland 1b
4
2
2
0
1
1
.266
Travis 1b
1
0
0
0
0
1
.282
Ramirez dh
5
2
2
0
0
1
.260
Benintendi lf
5
4
5
6
0
0
.288
Bradley Jr. cf
5
2
3
1
0
1
.284
Vazquez c
5
1
3
1
0
0
.286
Lin 3b-2b
4
0
3
2
1
1
.360
Totals 46
11
19
11
3
9
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeShields lf
5
1
2
1
0
1
.277
Choo rf
4
0
0
0
1
0
.254
Andrus ss
3
0
1
0
0
1
.301
Gallo ph-3b
1
0
0
0
1
1
.191
Beltre dh
5
0
3
0
0
1
.281
Gomez cf
4
1
1
0
1
2
.252
Odor 2b
4
1
1
0
0
3
.213
Napoli 1b
4
1
1
3
0
1
.194
Chirinos c
3
0
0
0
1
2
.226
Kozma 3b-ss
4
0
1
0
0
3
.119
Totals 37
4
10
4
4
15
E—Andrus 2 (13). LOB—Boston 11, Texas 10. 2B—Ramirez (11), Benintendi (13), Beltre (9). HR—Benintendi (11), off Darvish; Benintendi (12), off Martinez; Bradley Jr. (11), off Martinez; Napoli (18), off Boyer; DeShields (2), off Scott. RBIs—Pedroia (37), Benintendi 6 (50), Bradley Jr. (36), Vazquez (16), Lin 2 (2), DeShields (13), Napoli 3 (39). SB—Vazquez (4), Lin (1). Runners left in scoring position—Boston 7; Texas 5. RISP—Boston 8 for 16; Texas 1 for 6. Runners moved up—Betts, Choo. GIDP—Betts. DP—Texas 1.
Boston
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Price, W 4-2
6
6
0
0
2
9
106
4.02
Boyer
2
3
3
3
1
6
43
3.27
Scott
1
1
1
1
1
0
27
3.48
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Darvish, L 6-7
4 1/3
11
7
7
0
4
88
3.56
Martinez
3 2/3
8
4
3
3
3
80
4.56
Barnette
1
0
0
0
0
2
15
6.58
Price pitched to 1 batter in the 7th. Inherited runners-scored—Boyer 1-0. Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Chad Whitson. T—3:56. A—43,267 (48,114).
Rangers vs. Red Sox
7:05 p.m. Wednesday, FSSW
