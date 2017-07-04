Andrew Cashner ready for start after taking bat off forearm

Andrew Cashner is ready to take the ball again after taking a piece of bat off his right forearm last week in Cleveland. He’ll start Wednesday’s finale against Red Sox right-hander Doug Fister (0-1, 4.91 ERA).

Cashner is working on five days rest.

“The bone was kind of hurting the last few days but I threw a bullpen in Chicago on Sunday. It’s still a little tight but it’s getting better,” said Cashner, who is 3-7 with a 3.87 ERA in 13 starts. It was Cashner’s first start since coming off a two-week stint on the disabled list with a left oblique strain.

“I don’t feel like I lost too much [strength]. I kept my routine the whole time,” he said. “I thought I threw the ball well. I kind of lost a grip on it after I got hit with the bat. I couldn’t really throw my slider. My forearm hurt too much but I’m looking forward to getting back out there.”