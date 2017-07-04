Jeremy Jeffress returns to Rangers’ bullpen, Ernesto Frieri DFA’d

Rangers reliever Jeremy Jeffress was activated from the disabled list and Ernesto Frieri was designated for assignment before Tuesday’s game.
Jeffress had been on the DL with a muscle strain in his lower back since June 22.
“My bullpen yesterday was good, today was good,” said Jeffress, who told manager Jeff Banister he was ready to go. “I feel like I’m ready to face those guys. I’ve been around long enough to know the strengths that I have, what I can and cannot do.”
Jeffress felt the tightness in the bullpen before entering a game June 20.
“I didn’t throw for three days in the beginning,” he said. “I think it took five days. The second day it was absolutely painful. Then with rest ... it came back fine.”
He suffered a small tear near the bottom of his Latissimi dorsi muscle.
Jeffress has been struggling along with the rest of the bullpen for much of the first half. He has a 5.46 ERA in almost 30 innings.
“I’m excited to get back, I miss the guys,” he said.
