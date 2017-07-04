Rangers reliever Jeremy Jeffress returned to the bullpen before Tuesday’s game after being on the disabled list since June 21 with a lower back muscle strain.
Rangers reliever Jeremy Jeffress returned to the bullpen before Tuesday’s game after being on the disabled list since June 21 with a lower back muscle strain. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Rangers reliever Jeremy Jeffress returned to the bullpen before Tuesday’s game after being on the disabled list since June 21 with a lower back muscle strain. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

July 04, 2017 6:38 PM

Jeremy Jeffress returns to Rangers’ bullpen, Ernesto Frieri DFA’d

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

Rangers reliever Jeremy Jeffress was activated from the disabled list and Ernesto Frieri was designated for assignment before Tuesday’s game.

Jeffress had been on the DL with a muscle strain in his lower back since June 22.

“My bullpen yesterday was good, today was good,” said Jeffress, who told manager Jeff Banister he was ready to go. “I feel like I’m ready to face those guys. I’ve been around long enough to know the strengths that I have, what I can and cannot do.”

Jeffress felt the tightness in the bullpen before entering a game June 20.

“I didn’t throw for three days in the beginning,” he said. “I think it took five days. The second day it was absolutely painful. Then with rest ... it came back fine.”

He suffered a small tear near the bottom of his Latissimi dorsi muscle.

Jeffress has been struggling along with the rest of the bullpen for much of the first half. He has a 5.46 ERA in almost 30 innings.

“I’m excited to get back, I miss the guys,” he said.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Martin Perez pleased with first start off DL

Martin Perez pleased with first start off DL 1:22

Martin Perez pleased with first start off DL
Jeff Banister breaks down what went wrong for Rangers 2:17

Jeff Banister breaks down what went wrong for Rangers
Rangers manager Jeff Banister laments Sunday's blown save 1:14

Rangers manager Jeff Banister laments Sunday's blown save

View More Video

Sports Videos