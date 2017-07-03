Rangers rally late, but Red Sox prevail in 11

Mike Napoli connected on the first pitch of the ninth inning for the game-tying home run, but the Boston Red Sox scored two on bloop single in the 11th for a 7-5 victory over the Texas Rangers.
Boston scored three unearned runs in the sixth inning after a two-out error on Rougned Odor kept the inning alive. It appeared that big inning, which snapped a 2-2 tie, would carry the Red Sox.
Martin Perez was charged with five runs, though only two were earned, in 5 2/3 innings in his first start off the 10-day disabled list with a broken right/non-throwing thumb. Tony Barnette allowed three inherited runners to score, one on a wild pitch and two more on a Dustin Pedroia single.
But Carlos Gomez homered in the seventh, and Nomar Mazara drove in Shin-Soo Choo in the eighth to make it 5-4. Napoli connected off of Craig Kimbrel, who entered with a 1.01 ERA and 23 saves.
Boston loaded the bases with one out in the 11th against Ernesto Frieri, and Andrew Benintendi blooped a single into left field as two runners scored.
Odor and Carlos Gomez homered for the Rangers, who have lost six of their past seven games. Pedroia drove in four runs for the Red Sox, who lead the American League East.
How Rangers hitters fared: They had only seven hits, but they did some damage. ... Their first four hits were for extra bases, beginning with Elvis Andrus' one-out double in the first. He scored three batters later on a wild pitch. ... Rougned Odor swatted a solo homer in the fourth to extend his hitting streak to six games. He has homers in three of his past four games. ... Carlos Gomez connected off Rick Porcello in the seventh to send the reigning Cy Young winner to the showers. ... Shin-Soo Choo doubled to start the eighth and scored two batters later on the Rangers' first single, by Nomar Mazara, to make it 5-4. ... Mike Napoli launched the first pitch of the ninth from Craig Kimbrel into the left-field seats. Napoli has 17 homers this season. Odor has 15.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Martin Perez had a couple hiccups, but should have gotten through six innings with a quality start. ... Boston had five hits through two innings, including a two-run single by Dustin Pedroia, but were in a 2-2 tie entering the sixth. ... Perez very nearly was out of a busy inning without any damage, but Odor bobbled a Tzu-Wei Lin grounder that would have ended the inning. ... Tony Barnette entered and uncorked a wild pitch and surrendered a two-run single to Pedroia. ... Barnette worked a scoreless seventh, and Jason Grilli had a 1-2-3 eighth in his Rangers debut. ... Matt Bush and Jose Leclerc worked a scoreless inning apiece before Boston scored two against Ernesto Frieri, who took the bullpen’s 18th loss of the season.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments