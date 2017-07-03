Two relievers walk into a bathroom at O’Hare ...

Two veteran relievers who have dealt with uncertain times of late have landed in the Texas Rangers’ bullpen three seasons after being traded for each other, and they finally got to shake hands Monday.
Jason Grilli made good on the handshake he promised Ernesto Frieri as they passed each other during an odd encounter June 27, 2014, as Grilli headed to Los Angeles Angeles and Frieri went to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The right-handed relievers didn’t shake hands because they were miffed to be trading uniforms. That’s baseball.
Here’s the real reason: They were in a men’s room at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, and Frieri was in no position to shake.
Shake hands, at least.
“I’d shake your hand, but I’ll catch you later,” said Grilli, who was acquired from Toronto on Sunday by the Rangers and added to the active roster Monday.
Grilli recalled how Frieri told him just how much he would love it in Anaheim while Grilli told him the same thing about Pittsburgh.
The conversation was instigated by Frieri, who was sneaking in a preflight pit stop and from his urinal was staring at Grilli.
“I told myself, ‘I know that guy,’ said Frieri, who joined the Rangers last month after opting out of a minor-league deal with New York. “We both pointed at each other, and said, ‘This is crazy.’”
