Martin Perez returns with ‘high-tech’ protection for broken thumb

Martin Perez returns to the Rangers’ rotation Monday against the Red Sox with the help of a high-tech protective device to keep his broken right thumb safe inside his glove.
Okay, high-tech probably isn’t exactly accurate. Assistant hitting coach Justin Mashore fashioned the protective device out of the top of a plastic bottle, using medical tape on the cut part to protect Perez’s skin. The device is inserted into the thumb hole of Perez’s glove and his thumb fits inside the part of the bottle one typically drinks from. The hard plastic shell keeps the glove’s leather from making contact with his thumb. He even had Adrian Beltre zip a throw to him inside the clubhouse to see if the device works. Beltre is known for throwing hard back to the mound after the Rangers throw it around the infield.
Perez broke the tip of the thumb after closing a hotel door on it in New York.
He lost his thumbnail and his thumb still looks gnarly, but he said it no longer causes him pain, even without pain medication.
“There’s no pain,” Perez said, before joking about having his wife getting all doors from now on.
Perez (4-6) has a 4.70 ERA in 15 starts. He’s pitched well in his previous three starts, including consecutive wins in the last two.
“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. I think we’re going to have a good second half. I think everybody feels that. I think I’m going to pitch better, I feel that.”
