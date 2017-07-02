Martin Perez returns with ‘high-tech’ protection for broken thumb

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Martin Perez returns to start Monday with a 'high-tech' safety defice for right thumb Pause 0:37 Elvis Andrus took Derek Holland deep for his 11th homer 2:06 Staying aggressive helped Cole Hamels beat the White Sox 0:52 Matt Bush struggled to elevate his fastball 3:10 Derek Holland and Elvis Andrus on the weirdness of facing each other 1:46 Rangers' Andrew Cashner OK after bat scare 1:46 Jeff Banister recaps Rangers' unsuccessful series at Cleveland 1:33 Advantage to Rangers' ABD in first-time matchups? 1:59 Rangers manager Jeff Banister details Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Indians 2:57 Jeff Banister finds plenty to like in Rangers' win Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Left-hander Martin Perez returns to the Rangers' rotation Monday and will wear a homemade protective device inside his glove for his broken thumb (Video by Stefan Stevenson). sstevenson@star-telegram.com

