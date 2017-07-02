Rangers reliever Tony Barnette was activated before Sunday’s game after being on the disabled list since June 16.
Texas Rangers

July 02, 2017 2:08 PM

Tony Barnette returns to bullpen, Tanner Scheppers optioned

By Stefan Stevenson

CHICAGO

Reliever Tony Barnette was activated from the disabled list before the Rangers’ game Sunday afternoon. Reliever Tanner Scheppers was optioned back to Triple A Round Rock to make room. Barnette was placed on the DL on June 16 with a sprained right ring finger. But he also was struggling and it gave him time to work on his mechanics in two rehab appearances for Round Rock. He threw three scoreless innings with three strikeouts, including two innings on Thursday.

Barnette has a 7.23 ERA in 23 appearances this season. A year ago, he had a 2.09 ERA in  60 1/3 innings.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

