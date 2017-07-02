Reliever Jason Grilli has pitched for nine clubs, including the Rangers in 2009. He made 26 appearances for the Blue Jays this season before being designated for assignment this week.
Reliever Jason Grilli has pitched for nine clubs, including the Rangers in 2009. He made 26 appearances for the Blue Jays this season before being designated for assignment this week. Jim Cowsert photo@star-telegram.com

July 02, 2017

Rangers acquire veteran reliever Jason Grilli for minor leaguer

By Stefan Stevenson

CHICAGO

The Rangers have acquired right-hander Jason Grilli and cash considerations from the Blue Jays in exchange for minor league outfielder Eduard Pinto.

Grilli will join the Rangers on Monday in Arlington. The 40-year-old veteran had a 6.97 ERA in 26 appearances for the Blue Jays before being designated for assignment earlier this week. The Rangers DFA’d Preston Claiborne to make room for Grilli on the 40-man roster. They’ll need to make another move on Monday to make room on the 25-man roster.

Grilli allowed runs in two of his final 13 appearances for the Blue Jays. Left-handed hitters are hitting .250 against, right-handed hitters .293.

This is Grilli’s second stint in Texas. He joined the club in June 2009 from the Rockies and was 2-2 with a 4.78 ERA in 30 games as a setup reliever. He’s had major league experience with nine different teams since 2000.

The left-hitting Pinto, 22, was hitting .311 with four homers and 10 doubles in 46 games for High A Down East. Claiborne appeared in a game June 26 before being optioned back to Triple A Round Rock on Thursday.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

