Joey Gallo elects to pass on All-Star Game’s Home Run Derby

Young Rangers slugger Joey Gallo declined an invitation to participate in the the annual Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star Game festivities July 10 in Miami.
Gallo, who hit his 21st home run Friday night to tie him for seventh in the major leagues, reiterated his previous desire from a couple of weeks ago to skip the the contest if asked.
“This is my first year in the big leagues,” Gallo said before Saturday’s game. “I’m going to handle what I can handle before I do a ton of events. I’m trying to help the team win. Later in my career, as I get more comfortable, I’ll start doing more stuff.”
Gallo, 23, is hitting .194 in his first full season in the majors. He expressed reticence at showcasing his power and dealing with the potential media storm that could go along with that. He’d prefer to establish himself as a more balanced hitter before subjecting himself to such a national spotlight.
