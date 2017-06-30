Matt Bush allowed three runs on four hits in the ninth for his fifth blown save Friday night against the White Sox (Video by Stefan Stevenson). sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers

June 30, 2017 11:10 PM

Rangers’ bullpen melts down again as White Sox stun Matt Bush

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

CHICAGO

Matt Bush’s issues are not in the past. They’re still very much alive.

The Chicago White Sox scored three times in the ninth inning on four hits against Bush, including a game-winning, two-run double down the first-base line by Melky Cabrera to stun the Texas Rangers 8-7 Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

It’s Bush’s fifth blown save in 15 chances, second-most in the American League.

The White Sox scored a run in the eighth against Alex Claudio to pull to within 7-5 and set up the ninth-inning calamity.

Elvis Andrus and Shin-Soo Choo combined for three, two-out RBIs to help the Rangers build a 7-3 lead in the sixth. But the Rangers left a lot of runners on base, and that eventually burned them.

The Rangers loaded the bases with nobody out in the first inning against White Sox starter Mike Pelfrey but Adrian Beltre struck out and Rougned Odor hit into an inning-ending double play.

In the eighth, the Rangers had the bases loaded with less than two out for the third time. Andrus flew out to shallow left for the second out and Jonathan Lucroy was unable to tag up. Then Nomar Mazara grounded out to end the inning. Texas was 3 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier hit solo homers in the bottom of the first and Frazier added another solo homer in the fourth for Chicago’s early offense but Austin Bibens-Dirkx limited the damage through  5 2/3 innings and left with the lead.

Joey Gallo hit an opposite-field homer in the third and Odor’s two-run blast started a four-run fourth to give Texas a 5-2 lead. Andrus’ two-out single in the sixth scored Carlos Gomez and Napoli to increase the lead to 7-3.

Jose Leclerc pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief following Bibens-Dirkx. The White Sox scored a run on a two-out single by Yolmer Sanchez against Claudio in the eighth.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Texas

001

402

000

7

11

0

Chicago

200

101

013

8

14

1

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Choo rf

5

0

3

2

0

1

.256

Andrus ss

5

0

2

1

0

0

.302

Mazara lf

3

0

0

0

1

1

.259

Beltre 3b

4

1

0

0

1

2

.277

Odor 2b

5

1

1

2

0

1

.207

Gomez cf

5

1

2

0

0

2

.250

Lucroy c

3

1

1

0

1

0

.262

Napoli dh

2

2

1

0

2

0

.191

DeShields pr-dh

0

0

0

0

0

0

.278

Gallo 1b

3

1

1

1

1

0

.194

Totals 35

7

11

6

6

7

Chicago AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Hanson 2b

5

1

1

1

0

0

.237

Cabrera lf

5

1

2

2

0

0

.281

Abreu 1b

4

1

1

1

0

1

.296

Frazier 3b

4

2

2

2

0

1

.213

Sanchez ss

4

1

2

1

0

1

.278

Smith dh

4

0

3

1

0

0

.282

Engel cf

4

1

1

0

0

0

.296

Narvaez c

4

0

1

0

0

0

.248

Garcia rf

4

0

1

0

0

2

.247

Anderson pr

0

1

0

0

0

0

.246

Totals 38

8

14

8

0

5

One out when winning run scored.

E—Cabrera (2). LOB—Texas 8, Chicago 5. 2B—Cabrera (11), Sanchez (11). HR—Gallo (21), off Pelfrey; Odor (13), off Pelfrey; Abreu (14), off Bibens-Dirkx; Frazier (14), off Bibens-Dirkx; Frazier (15), off Bibens-Dirkx. RBIs—Choo 2 (41), Andrus (47), Odor 2 (34), Gallo (41), Hanson (4), Cabrera 2 (46), Abreu (52), Frazier 2 (39), Sanchez (21), Smith (11). SB—Andrus 2 (20), Gomez (7), Gallo (5). CS—Gomez (3). DP—Texas 1; Chicago 1.

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Bibens-Dirkx

5 2/3

8

4

4

0

2

85

4.04

Leclerc, H, 8

1 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

14

2.74

Claudio, H, 7

1

2

1

0

0

2

18

2.48

Bush, L, 2-4, BS, 5-15

 1/3

4

3

3

0

0

17

4.03

Chicago

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Pelfrey

5

8

5

5

2

2

101

4.13

Beck

 2/3

2

2

1

2

1

29

3.45

Minaya

1 1/3

0

0

0

2

1

30

6.23

Holmberg

1

1

0

0

0

0

16

2.84

Swarzk, W4-2

1

0

0

0

0

3

13

2.72

HBP—Pelfrey (Mazara). WP—Bibens-Dirkx 2. PB—Lucroy (3). T—3:42. A—18,838 (40,615).

Rangers at White Sox

1:10 p.m. Saturday, FSSW

