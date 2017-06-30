Martin Perez likely to return to Rangers’ rotation on Monday

Left-hander Martin Perez could be ready to start against the Red Sox on Monday, the first day he’s eligible to come off the disabled list.

Perez threw his second bullpen before Friday’s game. For the first time, Perez was able to catch the return throws from the catcher with his own glove since slamming the tip of his right thumb in a hotel door last week.

“I’m ready to pitch,” he said.

Perez has a makeshift guard inserted into the thumb hole in his glove to help protect the injury. He even took a throw from Adrian Beltre, he said, who famously rifles throws to the mound from third base after the infield throw around.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister said Monday would be the target date. If so, it would give Yu Darvish an extra day of rest before pitching Tuesday. Darvish is also likely to start the final game before the break July 9 on regular rest. Inserting Perez on Monday would also give Andrew Cashner, who took a batted ball off his left forearm in Cleveland, an extra day to recover.

“It would give them all an extra day,” Banister said.

Perez said he’ll have a bandage on his thumb for another week.