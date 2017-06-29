Rangers fall to Indians, but Cashner OK after scare

In the moments after he was struck by a broken bat Thursday, no one was sure how serious the injury was to native Texan Andrew Cashner as he fell to the mound at Progressive Field.

The good news for Cashner and the Texas Rangers is that he should be able to start again in five days. His right forearm is bruised and swollen, but X-rays showed no fracture after the barrel of Edwin Encarnacion’s bat struck him in the sixth inning.

“I’ve got to believe he got lucky,” manager Jeff Banister said.

It was a scary capper to a frustrating day for Cashner, who was making his first start since June 14 and attempting to earn a split for the Rangers in their four-game series against the Cleveland Indians.

Corey Kluber, though, proved too tough for the Rangers, and a strange third inning and painful fifth for Cashner opened the door for the Indians to streak to a 5-1 victory and knock the Rangers to their third loss in four games.

Cashner, though, avoided being knocked out in a frightening moment.

“It was definitely scary,” Cashner said. “I was a little sore, but I’ll be all right. The end got me in the stomach and the barrel got me in the forearm. Luckily, I was able to turn in time. I never saw the bat. I never saw it. I literally saw it right before it got to the mound.”

Cashner, fresh off the DL on Thursday morning, had just allowed a double to Francisco Lindor to open the sixth when Encarnacion batted. The slugger sent a broken-bat grounder down the first-base line, and the top half of the bat went spinning toward the mound.

The barrel hit the Cashner below the elbow. He went to the ground but was on his feet by the time the play ended and the Rangers’ athletic trainer made it to the mound. Cashner stayed in the game for one more batter before exiting at his pitch count.

“I was unwilling to push it any further with him,” Banister said.

The bat scare was part of a maddening day in which Cashner vocally disagreed with plate umpire Rob Drake during the Indians’ two-run third inning that included a disputed infield hit and another disputed call at the plate on the second wild pitch of the inning.

Cashner was otherwise pleased with how he pitched. He allowed five runs, two of which scored as Nick Martinez allowed a double to the first batter he faced after replacing Cashner, on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

“Against this team, you’ve got to make quality pitches, and I thought I made a few quality pitches that didn’t go my way,” Cashner said. “I thought I commanded the ball a little bit better, and I thought my curveball was better. I’ve just got to be able to make some better pitches in certain spots.”

In the series, the Rangers lost a game in which they led by seven runs in the fourth inning with Cole Hamels on the mound, saw their middle relievers crumble twice and saw their batters strike out 54 times.

If not for Adrian Beltre’s ninth-inning homer to win Tuesday’s game, the Rangers could have been swept out of town. Conversely, had the bullpen shown well, the Rangers could have won three of four.

The Rangers’ record fell to 39-40 as they continue to tread water between being playoff contenders or sellers at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Their inconsistency, in large part due to the bullpen’s ineffectiveness, has left them scratching their heads.

“I think frustrating is not necessarily the word,” Banister said. “You’re going to have ups and downs at times with the offense and different sets of pitchers you face. You don’t come in here and expect to put a ton of runs on the board, and you’ve got to pitch well and play good defense.”

Nomar Mazara homered for the Rangers, who managed only two of their 15 runs in the series without a homer. Beltre is now 30 hits shy of 3,000 after beating out an infield chopper in the seventh inning.

A failure to manufacture runs, in large part because of the mountain of strikeouts, has become a concern ahead of a three-game weekend series against the Chicago White Sox to finish off a 10-game road trip.

The Indians, meanwhile, scored all 26 of their runs in the series without a single homer.

Texas 100 000 000 — 1 4 0 Cleveland 002 003 00x — 5 9 0

