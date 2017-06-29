Kluber stifles Rangers as Indians roll to 5-1 win

Corey Kluber struck out 12 and allowed only a run on three hits in eight innings Thursday, and the Cleveland Indians scored five times in five innings against Andrew Cashner in a 5-1 victory over the Texas Rangers.
Cashner avoided serious injury in the sixth when he was struck in the right forearm by a the barrel of Edwin Encarnacion’s broken bat. Cashner stayed on the ground until the play ended, then stayed in the game for another batter.
The Rangers’ initial diagnosis was a bruise, though they planned to take precautionary x-rays.
Nomar Mazara provided the only run for the Rangers with a home run in the first against Kluber, the former American League Cy Young winner from Coppell High School.
The Indians won three of the four games in the series and six of the seven games in the season series.
How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers had only four hits and reached double-digits in strikeouts for the third time in the four-game series. ... Nomar Mazara ingot the Rangers off to a quick start with a first-inning homer, but the only other hits against Kluber were singles by Rougned Odor in the second and Adrian Beltre in the seventh. ... Beltre is now 30 shy of the 3,000-hit plateau and 15 behind Sam Rice for 31st all time. ...
How Rangers pitchers fared: Andrew Cashner allowed five runs in five innings in his first start off the disabled list, and avoided serious injury when struck in the right forearm by a broken bat. ... Cashner left the game one batter after Edwin Encarnacion’s bat and flew to the mound, but because he hit his pitch limit. ... Nick Martinez allowed a double to his first batter faced, Lonnie Chisenhall, to allow both inherited runners to scored, but he and Tanner Scheppers were credited with three scoreless relief innings.
