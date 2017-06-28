Indians strike early vs. Darvish in 5-3 win

Right-hander Yu Darvish allowed three runs (two earned) in six innings, but the Texas Rangers’ offense was held largely in check by Trevor Bauer and Andrew Miller before the Cleveland Indians pulled away to a 5-3 victory.
Darvish allowed seven hits and a walk on 101 pitches. He struck out six in his 17th start of the season.
Robinson Chirinos, inserted into the lineup at designated hitter in place of Mike Napoli, homered in the fifth and has gone deep in each of his past four games. Elvis Andrus also homered, leading off a two-run ninth, and has 10 homers this season.
How Rangers hitters fared: Trevor Bauer pitched like he had a 2.53 ERA instead of his actually 5.53 ERA. ... The first eight Rangers were retired before Joey Gallo took a walk with two outs in the third. ... Elvis Andrus singled with one out in the fourth for the Rangers’ first hit. ... Robinson Chirinos prevented the shutout with a solo homer in the fifth, his 12th homer of the season and his fourth straight start with a circuit clout. ... Adrian Beltre was robbed of an RBI double in the sixth, a key play in a 3-1 game. ... Andrus hit his 10th homer of the season to start the ninth. ... Jonathan Lucroy singled with two outs and scored on a Rounged Odor single, bringing Chirinos to the plate as the potential tying run, but he struck out to end it.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Yu Darvish wasn’t great, but he wasn’t awful either. The bullpen, on the other hand, again failed to keep a narrow margin close. ... Darvish allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk. He struck out six and threw 101 pitches/69 strikes. ... Ernesto Frieri retired only one of the batters he faced, on a sacrifice bunt, and walked the other three (one intentionally). ... Dario Alvarez entered and allowed two inherited runners to score on singles to the first two batters he faced.
