Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister said that Cole Hamels and four relievers put the Cleveland Indians in too many favorable counts as they rallied to a 15-9 win (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

June 26, 2017 10:49 PM

Rangers squander seven-run lead in loss to Indians

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

CLEVELAND

Maybe the Texas Rangers should stop taking seven-run leads.

A day after nearly blowing one at Yankee Stadium, the Rangers watched one disappear Monday against the Cleveland Indians, who found success against Cole Hamels and didn’t stop hitting until well after they had turned around their touchdown deficit.

The Indians sent 19 batters to the plate in the fifth and sixth innings, and nine of them scored. The defending American League champions came off the mat and knocked out the Rangers by scoring the game’s final 13 runs en route to a 15-9 victory.

The Rangers led 9-2 after they batted in the fourth inning, but then lost for the first time since 2006 when leading by seven. The soft underbelly of the club, the middle relievers, couldn’t bail out Hamels in his first start since April 26.

“When you score nine runs, you expect to win a baseball game,” manager Jeff Banister said. “It was a 13-run turnaround. That’s how you put in context. It was nothing more than that.”

This might not rate as a soul-searching loss, since the Rangers have seen their bullpen blow multiple games this season. But while concern has been focused on the bullpen’s winning pieces, the Rangers have bigger issues in trying to get the game into the late-innings.

The solutions are to either stick with their starters longer on nights they struggle or to continue trying to find relievers who can be effective consistently.

Dario Alvarez hasn’t been that all season, yet he entered in a jam but with a 9-4 lead after Hamels ran out of steam. Alvarez walked in a run, allowed another to score on a fielder’s choice and a third to score on a Francisco Lindor single.

Cole Hamels says he got himself in trouble vs. Indians

Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said that his failure to establish the strike zone opened the door to the Cleveland Indians' furious comeback Monday (video by Jeff Wilson).

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

The Rangers still had the lead at 9-7 when Tanner Scheppers allowed a single, a walk and a single to make it 9-8. Alex Claudio, one of the Rangers’ trusted relievers, allowed three more to reach and surrendered the lead before getting the first out of the inning.

It was 12-9 before Claudio could get the third out.

Cleveland continued its onslaught in the seventh against Preston Claiborne, who was making his Rangers debut. He allowed four doubles and three runs to make it 15-9.

In all, the Rangers allowed 19 hits (none of them a home run), seven walks and a club-record 28 at-bats with runners in scoring position. Every Indians batter collected a hit and reached at least two times.

“It was just a tough night,” catcher Jonathan Lucroy said. “After Cole went out, they had some pretty good at-bats. They were just waiting out our guys. We had a pretty good cushion, and our bullpen guys game in and struggled.”

The meltdown, in which Hamels was charged with seven runs, spoiled a big game early by the offense. Elvis Andrus homered twice for the second time in his career and now has a career-high nine homers this season.

Adrian Beltre clubbed a three-run homer in a four-run first, Andrus connected for a three-run homer in the second, and Joey Gallo and Andrus launched solo shots in the fourth.

Nomar Mazara drove in the game’s first run with an RBI double.

Hamels didn’t makes excuses for it, though he might have been able to make a few. Instead, his failure to get ahead of hitters led to his downfall. The same held true for the bullpen.

“I wasn’t able to dive in and get the quick outs,” he said. “Being able to establish the strike zone early, I wasn’t able to do that. That leads you into some pretty peculiar situations. You’re giving guys chances to swing away at balls that are going to be around the zone.”

And giving them a chance to erase a seven-run deficit.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Texas

430

200

000

9

9

1

Cleveland

101

145

30x

15

19

0

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Choo rf

4

2

1

0

1

3

.257

Andrus ss

4

3

3

4

1

1

.299

Mazara lf

5

1

1

1

0

1

.269

Beltre 3b

4

1

2

3

0

1

.294

Kozma 3b

1

0

0

0

0

1

.114

Odor 2b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.207

Gomez cf

3

0

0

0

1

3

.251

DeShields cf

0

0

0

0

0

0

.292

Lucroy c

4

0

0

0

0

2

.262

Napoli dh

4

0

1

0

0

3

.194

Gallo 1b

2

2

1

1

2

1

.197

Totals 35

9

9

9

5

17

Cleveland AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Lindor ss

5

1

2

3

1

0

.253

Kipnis 2b

4

0

1

1

1

0

.233

Ramirez 3b

5

3

3

0

1

0

.326

Encarnacion dh

5

2

2

0

1

1

.263

Santana 1b

5

3

2

3

0

0

.225

Guyer lf

4

2

2

1

1

1

.203

Chisenhall rf

5

2

3

3

0

1

.311

Perez c

3

2

2

2

2

0

.184

Zimmer cf

5

0

2

2

0

0

.298

Totals 41

15

19

15

7

3

E—Odor (6). LOB—Texas 4, Cleveland 10. 2B—Choo (6), Mazara (15), Beltre (8), Encarnacion (8), Santana (17), Perez 2 (5), Zimmer (8). HR—Beltre (4), off Carrasco; Andrus (8), off Carrasco; Gallo (20), off Carrasco; Andrus (9), off Otero. RBIs—Andrus 4 (45), Mazara (47), Beltre 3 (21), Gallo (40), Lindor 3 (36), Kipnis (25), Santana 3 (41), Guyer (6), Chisenhall 3 (40), Perez 2 (15), Zimmer 2 (22). SF—Kipnis. Runners left in scoring position—Texas 1 (Kozma); Cleveland 5 (Lindor, Kipnis 2, Ramirez, Guyer). RISP—Texas 3 for 5; Cleveland 11 for 28. Runners moved up—Santana, Zimmer, Lindor. GIDP—Encarnacion. DP—Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Gallo).

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Hamels

4 1/3

8

7

7

4

1

92

4.38

Alvarez

 2/3

1

0

0

1

0

16

3.07

Scheppers, L, 0-1

0

2

3

3

1

0

12

9.00

Claudio, BS, 2-3

1

3

2

2

1

0

18

2.54

Claiborne

2

5

3

3

0

2

34

13.50

Cleveland

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Carrasco

3 1/3

6

8

8

3

7

78

3.67

Otero

1 2/3

2

1

1

1

2

32

3.48

Logan

 2/3

0

0

0

0

2

7

2.95

Shaw, W, 2-2

1 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

16

2.43

Allen

1

0

0

0

0

3

16

2.17

Goody

1

1

0

0

1

2

25

1.17

Otero pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. Scheppers pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored—Alvarez 3-3, Claudio 2-2, Logan 1-0, Shaw 1-0. WP—Hamels. Umpires—Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Segal; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Rob Drake. T—3:37. A—17,672 (35,051).

Rangers at Indians

6:10 p.m. Tuesday, FSSW

