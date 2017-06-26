Rangers blow seven-run lead in 15-9 loss to Indians

The Texas Rangers suffered one of the biggest meltdowns in club history, surrendering a seven-run fourth-inning lead en route to xx-xx loss to the Cleveland Indians in Cole Hamels’ first start since April 26.
The left-hander left with the score at 9-4 in the fifth but with the bases loaded. Dario Alvarez allowed all three to score, but the Rangers lead 9-7.
The Indians then scored five runs in the sixth against Tanner Scheppers and Alex Claudio, and added three more against Preston Claiborne in the seventh.
Elvis Andrus hit two home runs, and Adrian Beltre and Joey Gallo also went deep as the Rangers stormed to a 9-2 lead.
How Rangers hitters fared: There appeared to be no stopping them early on as they scored nine times in the first four innings. ... Shin-Soo Choo opened with a double, Elvis Andrus walked and Nomar Mazara doubled as the Rangers scored in the first inning for the third straight game. Adrian Beltre followed with a three-run homer and a 4-0 lead. ... Andrus launched a three-run homer in the second, and he and Joey Gallo connected in the fourth for a 9-2 lead. ... After that, though, the Rangers managed only two hits, a Mike Napoli single to open the sixth that snapped his 0-for-13 skid and an Andrus single in the ninth. ... Beltre had two hits, giving him 2,967 for his career, and the homer was No. 449 of his career, moving him into a tie with Jeff Bagwell and Vladimir Guerrero for 39th all time.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Not one of them was any good, though Cole Hamels should have fared better if not for a bad outing by Dario Alvarez. ... Hamels struggled early, walking the first two batters on nine pitches and allowing a single to load the bases. The Indians scored only one, though. ... They added a run in the third and the fourth to being their charge from seven down. ... After Alvarez allowed three inherited runners to score, Tanner Scheppers failed to return any of the three batters he faced to open the fifth. ... The normally reliable Alex Claudio didn’t fare much batter, allowing the two Scheppers runners in inherited to score and then two more of his own. That made it 12-9. ... Preston Clairborne’s Rangers debut was forgettable, as he allowed four doubles in a three-run seventh.
