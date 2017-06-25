Rangers send Gallo to Texas to have hamstring evaluated

Joey Gallo spent Sunday in Arlington for an exam on his right hamstring, which forced him to miss the Texas Rangers’ final two games at Yankee Stadium.
The Rangers are hopeful that Gallo will rejoin them Monday in Cleveland to open a four-game series against the defending American League champions.
General manager Jon Daniels said that the injury is similar to the one that sidelined Gallo late in spring training. Dr. Shawn Seroyer, who works with team physician Dr. Keith Meister at TMI Sports Medicine, was to see Gallo.
Gallo has been receiving treatment on the hamstring for the past seven to 10 days, but continued to play. Included during the stretch was a running-heavy game Wednesday as he sprinted for an inside-the-park home run and also doubled twice.
Nomar Mazara could return to the Rangers’ lineup Monday after a second day off with a bruised right forearm. Mazara was hit Friday night by an Aroldis Chapman slider and had a limited range of motion Saturday.
He said that he was ready to start Sunday, but manager Jeff Banister wanted to play it safe. Mazara was available off the bench.
“I would have been fine for today, but he told me he wanted to give me another one just in case,” Mazara said. “He said he didn’t want to make it worse. I said, ‘OK, I understand.’”
