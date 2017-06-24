Rangers ride Bibens-Dirkx, homers to beat Yankees

Austin Bibens-Dirkx allowed only one run in seven innings Saturday afternoon, and Carlos Gomez and Robinson Chirinos each launched his 10th home run of the season as the Texas Rangers beat the New York Yankees 8-1.
Gomez gave the Rangers a 3-0 lead in the fourth a two-run homer, and Chirinos made it 4-1 with a shot to start the seventh. His blast countered the only damage done against Bibens-Dirkx, a solo homer by MLB homer leader Aaron Judge in the sixth.
How Rangers hitters fared: The long ball was big, but the Rangers’ offense opened the scoring with some small ball. ... Delino DeShields walked to start the game and stole second on the next pitch. He scored two batters later as Elvis Andrus singled to right field. ... The first six outs made by Rangers hitters were strikeouts. ... Carlos Gomez extended the lead to 3-0 with a two-run shot in the fourth, and Robinson Chirinos connected for a solo shot to start the seventh. ... Gomez used his legs to provide an insurance run in the ninth. He took a leadoff walk, stole second, went to third on a deep Mike Napoli flyout and scored on a wild pitch for a four-run cushion. ... Shin-Soo Choo provided two more runs with a two-out double to right-center field, and Andrus followed with an RBI double of his own. ... Adrian Beltre collected two hits to give him 2,964 in his career. That’s good for 32nd all time, one ahead of Sam Crawford and 41 behind Sam Rice for 31st on the career hits list.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Austin Bibens-Dirkx shined again on the big stage, this time allowing one run on five hits at Yankee Stadium in his fourth career start. ... He allowed one run on three hits in seven innings in his second career start June 11 at Washington, outdueling two-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. ... The only run against Bibens-Dirkx came on a home run by slugger Aaron Judge in the sixth. ... The Yankees had a base runners in six of Bibens-Dirkx’s seven innings, but only twice got a runner to second base. ... Alex Claudio cruised to a 1-2-3 eighth inning, and Keone Kela finished it off with a scoreless ninth.
