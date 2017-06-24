JUCO slugger, prep shortstop among latest to sign with Rangers

Cross five more selected by the Texas Rangers in the First-Year Player Draft off their list of unsigned players, and up the total of players signed to 23.
Eighth-rounder Tyreque Reed, a first baseman from Itawamba Junior College, and 11th-rounder Obie Ricumstrict, a prep shortstop from Michigan, were the two highest players to agree to terms, Reed for $135,000 and Ricumstrict for $500,000.
Also signing for three-right handers: 15th-rounder Ricky Vanasco, 19th-rounder Nick Snyder and 22nd-rounder Kyle Keith.
The Rangers have signed their top 22 choices and have 18 more who remain unsigned.
