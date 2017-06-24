From left, Bubba Thompson, Chris Seis and Hans Crouse were the Rangers’ first three selections in the June draft and the first three to sign pro contracts.
From left, Bubba Thompson, Chris Seis and Hans Crouse were the Rangers’ first three selections in the June draft and the first three to sign pro contracts. Tony Gutierrez AP
From left, Bubba Thompson, Chris Seis and Hans Crouse were the Rangers’ first three selections in the June draft and the first three to sign pro contracts. Tony Gutierrez AP

Texas Rangers

June 24, 2017 1:39 PM

JUCO slugger, prep shortstop among latest to sign with Rangers

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

NEW YORK

Cross five more selected by the Texas Rangers in the First-Year Player Draft off their list of unsigned players, and up the total of players signed to 23.

Eighth-rounder Tyreque Reed, a first baseman from Itawamba Junior College, and 11th-rounder Obie Ricumstrict, a prep shortstop from Michigan, were the two highest players to agree to terms, Reed for $135,000 and Ricumstrict for $500,000.

Also signing for three-right handers: 15th-rounder Ricky Vanasco, 19th-rounder Nick Snyder and 22nd-rounder Kyle Keith.

The Rangers have signed their top 22 choices and have 18 more who remain unsigned.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Texas Rangers Yu Darvish, frame by frame

Texas Rangers Yu Darvish, frame by frame 0:18

Texas Rangers Yu Darvish, frame by frame
Jon Daniels explains decision to DFA Sam Dyson 2:03

Jon Daniels explains decision to DFA Sam Dyson
Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 1:35

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start

View More Video

Sports Videos