Gallo sits Saturday to rest ailing hamstring

Infielder Joey Gallo was out of the Texas Rangers’ lineup Saturday as manager Jeff Banister gave him a day off to rest a sore left hamstring.
Banister said that the combination of Gallo’s busy day on the bases Wednesday, when he double twice and hit an inside-the-park home run, and a day game after a night game factored into the decision.
The injury is similar to what Gallo had in spring training, when the Rangers gave him ample time to rest it even though Gallo said that he would have been playing had it been the regular season.
“We’re just giving him an opportunity to rest that up,” Banister said.
Gallo isn’t the only contributor dealing with soreness. Right-hander Keone Kela was unavailable Friday for a second straight day with inflammation in his shoulder, but closed out the Rangers’ 8-1 win Saturday. Banister said on Friday that the issue dated to the Rangers’ series at Boston in late May.
Tony Barnette, another right-handed reliever, could begin a rehab assignment in the coming days. He has thrown two bullpen sessions since hitting the DL with an issue with his ring finger.
