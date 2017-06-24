Perez hits DL, but Hamels to start Monday for Rangers

Martin Perez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday morning two days after shutting his hotel door on his right/non-throwing thumb, but the Texas Rangers announced that fellow left-hander Cole Hamels would come off the DL on Monday and start at Cleveland.
The Rangers recalled utility man Drew Robinson from Triple A Round Rock to take Perez’s spot on the roster.
Perez had hoped to avoid the DL but realized the task ahead of him when he was unable to get his thumb — broken, with the nail torn and heavily protected by a splint — into his glove. He played catch Saturday morning to keep his arm active and hopes to need only the minimum DL stay.
He could return July 2 at Chicago.
“I was trying to do everything, but it’s better to wait,” Perez said. “In 10 days, let’s go. No excuse.”
Hamels (2-0, 3.03 ERA) will pitch for the first time since beating Minnesota on April 26. He suffered a strained right oblique May 2 at Houston while warming up in the bullpen for his next start.
He threw 36 pitches in a bullpen session Friday, two days after throwing 81 pitches over 5 2/3 innings in his second rehab start for Double A Frisco. He will likely be limited to 100 pitches in the opener of a four-game series against the Indians.
Andrew Cashner (left oblique) could throw the finale. The right-hander threw a 41-pitch bullpen session Saturday after three straight days of playing catch.
He will be evaluated Sunday and could come off the DL on Thursday.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments