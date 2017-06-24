Pain-free Darvish says he won’t miss next start

Yu Darvish said that he has no doubt that he will make his next start despite leaving Friday night’s game after only 88 pitches because of tightness in his right triceps.
Darvish played catcher Saturday morning at Yankee Stadium without an issues and will throw his between-starts bullpen either Sunday or Monday. If all goes well, he would start Wednesday at Cleveland on normal rest.
“No pain at all,” Darvish said. “I don’t need an extra day.”
The right-hander allowed two hits, struck out 10 and didn’t walk a batter for only the second time this season in the opener against the New York Yankees, who eventually won 2-1 in 10 innings.
Darvish said that he first experienced the tightness toward the end of the fourth inning, especially when he threw fastballs, and it didn’t get better.
“Yesterday, I didn’t feel any pain,” he said. “I just felt something weird, strange.”
Manager Jeff Banister said that he didn’t want to risk the tightness developing into something worse, but he also wasn’t overly concerned about Darvish needing to miss a start or go on the 10-day disabled list.
“I was optimistic after the game,” Banister said. “I didn’t feel like there’d be any ill-effects.”
