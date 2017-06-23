Yankees burn Bush, Rangers in 2-1 victory

Yu Darvish allowed only two hits and struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings, but Matt Bush blew another save and then allowed a two-out walk-off single to Ronald Torreyes in the 10th as the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 2-1.

After the game, manager Jeff Banister said that Darvish left after only 88 pitches because of tightness in his right triceps. Darvish said that the move was precautionary and that he expects to make his next start next week at Cleveland.

“It’s nothing that I feel pain,” Darvish said. “At this time of the season, I don’t want to push it and affect my next outing. I think I’m going to be fine for the next outing.”

Bush blew his second straight save opportunity in the ninth, allowing a solo homer to Brett Gardner after Elvis Andrus scored from third base on a passed ball in the top of the inning. Torreyes singled to center in the 10th after Bush struck out Chris Carter for the second out following back-to-back one-out singles.

“I’m trying the best I can right now,” Bush said. “It’s very difficult. I feel it. I feel the weight of these losses. It’s very tough mentally. Physically, I’m doing everything I can. I’m going to grind. I’m in a battle right now.”

Masahiro Tanaka, in his first MLB start against his fellow star pitcher from Japan, tossed eight scoreless innings on three hits. But Aroldis Chapman allowed a one-out single in the ninth to Andrus, who went to second when Nomar Mazara was hit by pitch.

Andrus stole third against Chapman and then raced home as Gary Sanchez couldn’t handle the next pitch.

Bush quickly recorded the first out in the Yankees’ ninth before Gardner found the seats in right field to tie it.

The Rangers had a chance in the 10th, but Andrus popped out with the bases loaded two batters after Joey Gallo struck out for the third time in the game with two batters on base.

Bush pitched the 10th as the Rangers were short on relievers. Keone Kela, Jose Leclerc and Alex Claudio weren’t available because of their recent workload, Banister said.

How Rangers hitters fared: Not a lot of good happened against Masahiro Tanaka, who allowed only three hits in eight innings. ... Two of the hits were by Jonathan Lucroy, and another was by Elvis Andrus as the game’s second batter. ... Andrus was out trying to steal second. ... Mike Napoli walked after each Lucroy hit. In the third, though, he was erased on a double play. In the eighth, Joey Gallo grounded out to end the inning. ... Carlos Gomez saw his 10-game hitting streak snapped. ... Andrus’ second hit came with one out in the ninth, and he went to second after Nomar Mazara was plunked. ... Andrus stole third and scored as the next pitch turned into a passed ball. ... Andrus had a chance to drive in the go-ahead run in the 10th, but popped out with the bases loaded and two outs.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Yu Darvish was brilliant over seven scoreless innings, allowing only two hits. He didn’t walk a batter for only the second time this season, and he struck out 10. Included were two strikeouts of slugger Aaron Judge. ... The only two hits were singles by Brett Gardner as the Yankees’ first batter of the game and a one-out single by Gary Sanchez in the fifth. ... Darvish was lifted in favor of Tanner Scheppers after only 88 pitches. ... Scheppers worked a scoreless eighth, but Matt Bush allowed a solo homer to Brett Gardner with one out in the ninth to blow his second straight save chance. ... Bush returned for the 10th, allowed two one-out singles, struck out Chris Carter, and then allowed the game-winning single to No. 9 hitter Ronald Torreyes.